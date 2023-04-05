Listen to the audio version of the article

We don’t have Spid but do we have an electronic ID card? Good news. Now we can start using it just like Spid to access the online services of the public administration.

That is, in a simple and immediate way. A novelty, from the end of March, which requires a (small activation) on our part to make it work even with our identity card.

The three levels of digital identity

First, you need to know that public digital identities (Spid, Electronic Identity Card, Cns) have three levels. Level one is just a username and password. That is, security here is only in something I know. Level two is the above plus a second authentication factor, a temporary password code generated by the smartphone (with Spid as usual via our Spid supplier’s app). Here is added, to something I know, something I own (smartphone or, for passwords sent via sms, mobile number; sms is generally considered less secure as a system, however). The third level instead adds something that I own and which is, at the same time, very secure (via encryption). With Spid, these are encrypted keys, now used by (few) professionals for digital signatures. With the Cie it is the integrated chip.

Level 3 ID card

Well: until now the Cie was usable only as level three. In practice it means every time, for each access, to bring the card close to the smartphone with the public CieID app. Problem: Only works with NFC-enabled phones. And with certain models, even equipped with NFC, the pairing is in any case often unstable and only occasionally functional. Hence the reasoning: but if level three is so difficult and in any case Spid allows levels one and two, why not allow it too? on the ID card? The turning point was sanctioned by a decree at the end of 2022, but we had to wait for March 2023 for it to be technically operational.

Activate levels one and two of the Charter

We must therefore go to this Government site. Here if we have never used the online identity card (level three) the alternative activation option is better, insert our tax code, the serial number of the card (located at the top right) tick the captcha. Then you have to enter the PUK. Note that to activate the services we also need the card’s PIN. The first half of the PIN and PUK codes is contained in the paper receipt provided by the operator at the end of the request for release of the CIE. The second half, necessary to complete them, is instead provided to the citizen with the accompanying letter present in the envelope with which he receives the CIE. If we have lost the PUK we can recover it from the Municipality or via the CieID app (but we need the NFC again), “Recover Puk” option. With the Puk through the CieID app we can also regenerate the PIN. Or in this case too, go to the Municipality. If we have already used the Card online, click on Enter with Cie instead, again from the site. In any case, at a certain point we have to choose how to receive the second level of authentication: via sms or by scanning qrcode.

Enter with the Card

Now on public sites and apps we choose to enter with Cie (Electronic Identity Card). Here is the list of entities that accept this method https://www.cartaidentita.interno.gov.it/info-utili/entra-con-cie/. Warning: not all of these, yet, have level one and two access enabled. Many still require the old level three, which, however, should only be intended for the most critical services (such as signing contracts). In essence, the authorized bodies should allow us to choose whether to make access to level 2 or 3 (the one will be rare ); they will give us more basic services in the first case and they will allow us to do more critical things with level 3, with which they will be totally sure of our identity. In the first case it will be enough to enter a user name which is the Cie Number or the Tax Code or the e-mail associated with the Card and its password (here to recreate one). The second authentication factor can be obtained via SMS (just like Spid); or we scan the QrCode that appears on the screen with the CieID app (but in this case we need a computer or a second smartphone). This is an option that we must indicate, as mentioned, during the activation phase but that we can also modify (such as our email and other data) in our personal area on the website www.cartaidentita.interno.gov.it.