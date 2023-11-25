How to use WhatsApp’s delete function after reading? | TKeBang

WhatsApp’s Latest Update Introduces New Feature for Photo and Video Deletion

In the latest update of WhatsApp, the popular messaging app has made significant changes to its photo and video deletion function. The update now includes a feature that prevents recipients from using their phone’s screenshot or video recording function to save photos and videos sent to them.

In addition to the existing secure point-to-point encryption, the recipient can only open the photo or video for browsing once and cannot forward or share it. Even if the recipient doesn’t open it, the media will automatically expire after 14 days, providing better protection for user privacy. However, it’s important to note that this feature is currently not available for the web version of the app.

To make use of this new feature, users can follow a few simple steps. First, they need to click the paperclip icon in the dialog box and select the photo or video from their photo library. Only one photo or video can be sent at a time, and multiple selections are not allowed. Then, users enter the editing mode and click the “1” icon to set the photo or video for single viewing. Once sent, the photo or video will not be displayed directly and the recipient needs to click to open it. After opening it, the recipient will see the word “Opened” displayed.

The new feature aims to provide users with more control over their shared media and adds an extra layer of security to their conversations.