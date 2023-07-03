How to use Windows 11 PC with voice? Accessibility features

Windows 11 is an Operating System full of surprises and features. Among these, Microsoft has also taken particular care of those concerning the “Accessibility” chapter, trying to make everyday use easier even in the presence of motor difficulties.

After all, the Redmond giant has been pushing for years with particular emphasis on the possibility of using voice commands, making us understand the importance of Cortana already with Windows 10. But how to set the voice commands on windows 11? At the time of writing it is only available in English, but it is good to find out how it works now in order to find us ready.

To activate them, you must first make sure to update Windows to version 22H2. After that, all you have to do is go up Menu Start, Settings and, from the left sidebar, choose Accessibility.

Go down to Voice Commands (not to be confused with Voice Assistant) and from here activate the option Voice Access. Check the “Start voice access after logging into your PC“. As we said, it currently is only English supported in these versions:

English (US)

English (UK)

English (India)

English (New Zealand)

English (Canada)

English (Australia)

After activation, the download of the language pack will start. After that, a new one will appear bar at the top of the desktop. All you have to do is click on the microphone-shaped icon at the top left, or say aloud “Voice Access Wake Up“. At this point you can use other commands such as “Show command list” to find out which ones are available, including “Open Edge” and so much more.

