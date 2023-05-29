Home » How to view extensions on Mac? Just a few clicks
How to view extensions on Mac? Just a few clicks

How to view extensions on Mac? Just a few clicks

View file extensions in the Mac Finder it is particularly useful as it allows us to understand in a simple and immediate way the type of app we need to open it. However, by default macOS hides extensions, but there is a way to view them.

What you need to do to see the extension of a file in the finder is to open the Finder on the Mac, then from the top menu click on “Finder” and then on “Settings”. At this point it is necessary to move to the “Advanced” tab and put the check on “Show all filename extensions”.

Clearly, if you don’t want Finder to show extensionsall you have to do is uncheck the same box and you’re done.

The thing to keep an eye on is that when renaming the file you do not delete or change the extension of the file, as otherwise you could corrupt it and therefore not be able to open it.

A few days ago, on these pages we also explained how to install the beta version of macOS, for all those who are more curious and wish to try the latest news that the Cupertino company is working on. However, installing the beta is not recommended on Macs and major devices as versions of this type are often prone to bugs and malfunctions.

