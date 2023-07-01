how to watch live event s…

Euclid is ready at launch: this is how the ESA mission to study dark matter and energy in the Universe begins. This is how the great contribution of Italian science, research and industry led by ASI takes place for one of the most innovative telescopes that try to make us discover what is in the Universe

which we don’t know yet. All of this can be seen in live stream: here’s how to do it.

Euclid Launch: Here’s how to watch the live stream event

To watch the launch of Euclid just connect to the official ASITV link 1 July at 17.00. Here is the complete programme.

At 17:00 opening live on ASITV, intervene to comment on the technical phases of launch and putting into orbit: Mario CosmosDirector of Science and Research of ASI e Mark Pizzarelli, ASI Research Coordination and Higher Education Unit. At 17:11 launch of the Falcon 9 with Euclid on board.

Speakers:

Theodore ValensPresident of ASI

Joan Garden, ESA Scientist

Marco Tavani, INAF president

Oliver Cremonesipresident of the INFN National Scientific Commission 2 for astroparticle physics.

This will be followed by the link from Cape Canaveral at the launch site with: Barbara Negri, head of the ASI human flight and scientific experimentation unit.

At 17:52 separation from the launcher. Following at 17:55 signal acquisition and finally at 18:00 conclusions. In moderation: Giuseppina Piccirilli.

2023 will be a crucial year for the Italian Space Agency

Below is Asi’s program for 2023. Meanwhile, the participation in European programs for the Moon, with the Argonaut lander and the Moonlight communication system. Saccoccia declared that our country has a leading role here. “Preparatory work is underway, both at the industry level and at the coordination level of the European Space Agency’s programmes, such as the start-up of the lunar lander in which Italy has the leadership”.

Then there will be space exploration programs, in which Italy will participate within the framework of ESA, as already stated. Around September, the launch of Euclid, an ESA satellite that will study dark matter and energy, is expected. Italian industry will play an important role, with the involvement of Leonardo and Thales Alenia Space.

