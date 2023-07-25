Home » How VoLTE Enhances Call Quality and User Experience on 4G Networks
Title: VoLTE Technology Enhances Call Quality and Data Performance on 4G Networks

Subtitle: Upgrade your smartphone experience with VoLTE for improved communication and streamlined data usage

Introduction:

VoLTE (Voice over Long Term Evolution) is revolutionizing the way we communicate. By leveraging advanced technology, this innovation offers higher quality voice and data traffic on 4G cell phone networks, surpassing older technologies like GSM (2G) and UMTS (3G). With VoLTE, users can efficiently make calls and utilize data, providing a superior user experience that is now becoming the global standard.

Seamless Connectivity During Calls:

One of the significant advantages of VoLTE technology is the ability to maintain a high-speed 4G network connection even during calls. Unlike older networks that would switch to slower alternatives, such as 2G or 3G, VoLTE ensures an uninterrupted and smoother user experience. For instance, users can browse the internet or access data while on a call without compromising call quality or data speed.

VoLTE Empowers International Roaming:

To stay competitive in the global market and prepare for the imminent arrival of 5G technology, companies like Telcel have started requesting device compatibility with VoLTE for international roaming services. VoLTE allows businesses to access better connectivity, irrespective of geographical barriers, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Benefits of VoLTE Calls:

VoLTE provides several benefits that enhance the overall smartphone experience. These benefits include:

1. HD Voice Calls in Noisy Places: VoLTE guarantees crystal-clear voice quality, even in noisy surroundings, ensuring excellent call clarity.

2. Reduced Battery Consumption: Compared to older network technologies, VoLTE significantly reduces battery consumption, allowing users to have longer talk times without worrying about running out of battery.

3. Almost Instant Number Dialing and Contact: With VoLTE, dialing numbers and connecting with contacts becomes almost instant, facilitating swift communication.

4. Data Network Speed Intact: Enjoy uninterrupted high-speed internet access throughout your VoLTE calls, ensuring a seamless browsing experience simultaneously.

5. WiFi Calling: VoLTE enables seamless transitions from WiFi calling to 4G if the WiFi connection drops, ensuring uninterrupted calls without compromising quality.

6. Enriched Communication Services (RCS): VoLTE also introduces more enriched communication services like video calls, data or image transfer, and location sharing, enabling users to have immersive and interactive conversations.

Activating VoLTE on Android and iPhone:

To optimize your smartphone’s capabilities, activating VoLTE is essential. Follow these simple steps to enable VoLTE on your Android or iPhone device:

For Android:
1. Go to “Settings” on your phone.
2. Select “Connections” or “SIM and mobile networks”.
3. Tap on “Mobile data” or locate your SIM card settings.
4. Activate the “VoLTE Calls” or similar option.

For iPhone:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Select “Options”.
3. Choose “Activate LTE”.
4. Turn on the VoLTE feature.

Conclusion:

By leveraging the power of VoLTE technology, users can transform their smartphone experience. From enjoying crystal-clear HD voice calls in noisy environments to benefiting from uninterrupted data access during calls, VoLTE is revolutionizing communication on 4G networks. Stay ahead of the curve, optimize your device’s performance, and unlock the full potential of your smartphone by enabling VoLTE today. Experience seamless calling and superior communication quality like never before.

