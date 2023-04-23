How was the Andes mountain range formed? Here is the answer

As simple as the answer sounds, it probably isn’t. After reviewing how mountains formed on our planet, we’re good to go.

The mountains that make up the Andes are quite large. They stretch some 8,900 kilometers across South America, they reach up to 7 kilometers in height and have a width of over 700 meters. But how did these incredible numbers come about?

Plate tectonics, or the movement of large portions of the earth’s crust across the planet, as we know can create various mountain ridges. Slower sections are literally pushed up by faster moving regions. While the concept is simple in theory, tracking the rate of tectonic movements on time scales smaller than 10-15 million years is particularly challenging for geologists.

That’s why researchers at the University of Copenhagen have used a cutting-edge method to get a more detailed look at the specific movement of the South American plate that formed the Andes. They identified a 13% slowdown in parts of the plate from 10 to 14 million years ago and a 20% slowdown from 5 to 9 million years ago, figures that are large enough to explain some of the features we see today.

“In the periods up to the two slowdowns, the plate immediately to the west, the Nazca Plate, compressed the mountains, causing them to grow taller. This result may indicate that part of the pre-existing chain acted as a brake on both the Nazca and South American plates. As the plates slowed their speed, the mountains instead widened‘, says geologist Valentina Espinoza of the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

The technique used in the study published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters begins with absolute plate motion (APM), mainly determined through the study of volcanic activity in the crustwhere magma trails tell geologists how and where the plates have moved.

There is also the relative movement of the plate (RPM) to consider, i.e. the movement of the plates relative to each other. It is calculated using a wider range of clues, including i magnetization data embedded in the ocean floor that indicate the movement of rocks. But why did these slowdowns occur?

One possibility is that convection currents in the mantle have changed, moving different densities of material around. It is also possible that a phenomenon called delamination was responsiblein which significant parts of a plate sink to lower layers in the mantle itself.

It is therefore essential to conduct new studies to learn more and more about a wonderful territory, home for example to the gigantic condor of the Andes. “If this explanation is the right one, tells us a lot about how this huge mountain range came to be“, conclude Espinoza.