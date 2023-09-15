How we can get out of gas with district heating and the like

“Get out of gas” is Wien Energie’s plan to make the energy supply renewable and future-proof. The aim is to switch to an alternative heat supply that is free of fossil fuels and therefore climate-neutral. District heating will play a crucial role in densely built-up urban areas. But how exactly can the switch to renewable energy sources for heat supply in Vienna succeed?

We talk about this in the podcast powered by Wien Energie with Linda Kirchberger. She is Head of Business Unit Decarbonization and New Technologies at Wien Energie. The topics:

How does district heating work and how is it produced? Decarbonization of district heating: How can district heating become climate neutral? Sustainable methods of heat production: How do deep geothermal energy and large heat pumps work? Why Vienna is an ideal location for the use of deep geothermal energy How waste heat is already being provided in Vienna by companies like Manner How can the switch to green gas be successful?

﻿

