In 1983 a computer error nearly triggered a nuclear conflict. At a military base 145 km from Moscow, the car suggested responding to an attack launched by the US. But she had been wrong: there were no incoming missiles.

It was a man who averted disaster. Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Petrov it took him fifteen seconds to make the right decision. No one launches an attack with just five missiles, he thought. And he was right.

Sam Altman was born two years after that false alarm. He took his first steps in St. Louis, Missouri, when the Berlin Wall was starting to creak. And now that the nuclear threat has returned, he has another nightmare.

With his friends, Altman he has often speculated how the world will end. “One of the recurring scenarios, when we talk about it, is humanity under attack by AI – he said – and nations competing for the last resources on Earth using nuclear weapons”.

Among Sam Altman’s friends is Elon Musk. He too is terrified of the idea that the AI ​​will one day can wipe out humanity “by mistake”. The two, in 2015, founded OpenAIa research laboratory that aimed to study and develop a “benevolent” artificial intelligence.







Musk, Altman and the first investors of OpenAI, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffmanwere concerned about the progress made in this area by Deep Mind, the research laboratory acquired by Alphabet – the big tech that controls Google – in 2014. “If anything they do with their artificial intelligence goes wrong – Musk repeated – we risk ending up with a ruthless and powerful dictator forever”.

Sam Altman has already thought of a way out: “Union with machines would be the best solution – he said years ago -. Any future version of man will always find himself at a crossroads: to become a slave to AI or to control it”.

And so Altman worked on a meeting point. He has been leading OpenAI for three years. And turned it into a company looking for a profit.

He could not have done otherwise, perhaps, given the revolutionary (and very powerful) tools he found in his hands: first Give herthe amazing AI which creates images from textthen ChatGptthe artificial intelligence that answers questions so conversationally and precisely from to seem self conscious.

Altman, which he claims to have at home a survival kit composed of weapons, gold, potassium iodide and gas masks from the Israeli army, seems to have in mind something bigger than a chat that helps with Homeworks. Or write work emails and new songs without any effort.

No, Sam Altman he wants to save the world.









One time Peter Thielone of the co-founders of PayPalshe said: “Sam always thinks that something could go horribly wrong, and that there is nowhere on the face of the earth to feel truly safe.”

In the house where he grew up in St. Louis, Altman took refuge in the lines of code he wrote on his first Mac. “My parents gave me a MacIntosh LC II and from that day everything changed,” she said. His mother, a dermatologist, said that Sam was able to take a computer apart and put it back together perfectly at the age of 8.

His life was more digital than real. Sam spent a lot of time on the chats of TOL: “Being gay in the Midwest, in the mid-2000s, was not the best,” he said. For this reason, perhaps, he flew to California as soon as possible: he enrolled in the Stanford Universitypursuing an undergraduate degree in Computer Science. But like other students with good, all too good business ideas, he dropped out after two years to devote himself to his first startup.

Runs it was an app that today would have raised more than one eyebrow: showed, in real time, where your friends were. The idea sounded promising, but Altman and his partners eventually sold their app for little more than the money they raised from investors.

That experience was a failure, for Altman, but up to a point. Loopt was launched thanks to Y Combinatorthe most important startup accelerator in California and probably in all of the USA, founded in 2014 by Paul Graham e Jessica Livingston.

Y Combinator, just to give an idea, over the years it has become the home of the unicorns: this is how startups that exceed a billion dollar valuation are called. Among the companies financed and supported by Graham – entrepreneur, computer scientist and real internet guru – there are Airbnb, Dropbox e Stripe.

Sam Altman suddenly felt like a fish in his aquarium. His first idea, Loopt, hadn’t worked. But he realized he was good with advice: even today, on his personal blog, there is a long list of posts explaining how to start a startup and above all “how to be successful”.









Altman began to take care of future entrepreneurs. One of these, one day, coined the nickname that Sam has dragged on for a long time, over the years: “startup Yoda”. In short, a sort of teacher who for many “was able to see the future before the others, and to explain it”.

For Paul Graham, Sam quickly became like a son. When he left Y Combinator in 2014, Graham selected Altman as the new president. And the boy, who was now over thirty, used the incubator to accelerate towards a potentially risky future. His first move, as president, was to call on all potential startups engaged in renewable energy, biontech, AI and robotics.

Yes, Sam Altman was definitely out to save the world.

Five years later, Sam Altman left Y Combinator to fully focus on OpenAI. At the time he received 1,200 emails a day and sent at least 200. Considering that there are 1,440 minutes in 24 hours, no one more than he dreamed of an assistant who was able to answer – intelligently – for him.

Shortly after becoming CEO, Altman flew to Seattle to show Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsfot, the potential of its artificial intelligence. Nadella wrote a check for a billion dollarsushering in a new season of profit-driven, investor-driven OpenAI.









Sam Altman, suddenly, he seemed more interested in the bank account than in the fate of humanity.

average is probably single-digits cents per chat; trying to figure out more precisely and also how we can optimize it — Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2022

But the two things, in reality, were and still are extremely connected: in order to work perfectly, and guarantee the speed of responses that has amazed the world since November 2022, both Dall-E and ChatGpt need powerful servers and a constant flow of money that guarantees the performance necessary for a stratospheric number of calculations.

Those calculations that human beings, perhaps, they will never be able to do.

“We humans are limited by our input-output speed: we only learn two bits per second, so a ton of bits is lost,” Altman once said. To a machine, we must sound like slowed-down whale songs.”