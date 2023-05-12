HP Computers: New Vulnerability! Windows and BIOS/Firmware affected

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for HP computers. You can read here on news.de which systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for HP computers on May 11th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems Windows and BIOS/Firmware as well as the product HP Computer are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: HP Customer Support – Knowledge Base (Stand: 10.05.2023).

Several vulnerabilities reported for HP computers – risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

HP Computer Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

HP is a manufacturer of computers, among other things.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in HP computers to elevate their privileges and cause a denial of service condition.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2022-30338, CVE-2022-29919, CVE-2022-29508 und CVE-2022-25976.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

Windows, BIOS/Firmware

Products

HP Computer Virtual RAID on CPU (cpe:/h:hp:computer)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

HP Customer Support Knowledge Base dated 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://support.hp.com/de-de/document/ish_8101498-8114975-16/HPSBHF03844

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for HP computers. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/11/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

