The screen of the convertible laptop can be opened, and with a stylus, you can write and draw directly on the computer screen. It is also more convenient for business users to explain and sign documents when negotiating business. HP’s new Envy x360 15 is one of the few convertible notebook products on the market equipped with NVIDIA RTX graphics card. The performance of the product will be better than that of the same-level models, and it is very suitable for users who have higher requirements for computer performance.

Envy x360 15 continues to use a simple and tough design. The new machine uses a 15.6” OLED touch screen and supports the VESA Display HDR standard. It uses the latest 12th generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor, NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics card, 16GB RAM and 1TB Thanks to the support of the RTX 2050 discrete graphics card for the SSD configuration, the Envy x360 15 scored 6,369 in PCMark 10 and 3442 in 3D Mark. OLED panel, with HDR display turned on, the screen brightness reaches 617 nits, plus it supports HDR and Dolby Atmos sound effects, so the sound and picture performance is also very good. The complete connection ports are also one of the selling points of the Envy notebook series. Provides 2 Thunderbolt 4, 2 USB-A (10Gbps) and 1 HDMI for easy connection to different devices.

Summarize

PCM Rating : 4.5 / 5

In terms of product performance and sound and picture performance, Envy x360 15 is definitely a superior choice. The only fault is that the body weighs 1.7kg, which slightly affects the portability of the computer. However, considering that she uses a 15.6-inch OLED touch screen and is equipped with an RTX 2050 graphics card, it makes sense that it is a little heavier.

HP Envy x360 15 Product Specifications