Significant new offerings to drive long-term partner growth and customer value over time. He exhibited them HP during the’Amplify™ Partner Conferencethe global event dedicated to totally carbon neutral partners which, for the first time in the last three years, was held in person. Future Ready, Together We Winthe mantra of the event, invites partners to work with HP to seize the opportunities offered by high-growth segments including gaming, hybrid work, workforce services, security and sustainability.

“HP’s commitment to the channel has never been stronger. This week’s event is not only about strengthening relationships with partners, emphasizing that HP is the ideal brand to develop their business; we are listening to their feedback and sharing all the concrete initiatives we have implemented as a result,” he said David McQuarrie, Chief Commercial Officer di HP. “Together with our partners, we have all the ingredients needed to seize a large number of opportunities. We have the right portfolio, the right operations, the right partners and, most important of all, a strong determination to win.”

Important improvements to the partner program

Specifically as it pertains to the relationship with partners, HP announced several new benefits and enhancements to the related program, which aim to foster a greater agility, simplification, growth and collaboration. Effective November 1, 2023 (fiscal year 2024), all products, solutions, and distribution from HP’s broad portfolio will be integrated into theHP Amplify Programoffering a global platform as a foundation for partner engagement.

Advanced and sustainable printing solutions

HP’s high-performance printing solutions are designed to help growing businesses maximize productivity and minimize the hassles typically associated with hybrid working. For this HP has announced the new ones HP Color LaserJet 4200/4300 and printing solutions HP Color LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 e X500/X600 designed for companies of all sizes. All new HP Color LaserJet series printers are equipped with HP sostenibili toner new generation that allow you to reduce up to 27% energy consumption e up to 78% plastic content in packaging.

A future-ready HP portfolio for the hybrid work

In addition, HP unveiled new products and solutions to usher in the next era of hybrid work with an ecosystem of computing solutions for hybrid flexibility. With only 22% of employees reporting satisfaction with hybrid working, companies are still figuring out how to make hybrid an effective option. 90% of those satisfied believe that having access to the right technology and tools leads to a positive work experience. To accelerate employees’ return to work, you need the right technology to optimize work organization and ensure the success of companies and their employees.

Remote PC Management grazie a HP Wolf Connect

Still HP announced Wolf Connectan IT management connectivity solution that provides a highly resilient and secure connection to remote PCs, enabling IT to manage devices even when they are turned off or offline. Using a cellular-based network, HP Wolf Connect’s reliable connectivity helps ensure that IT teams can timely manage a hybrid and distributed workforce. This solution allows you to reduce the time and effort required to manage support tickets, protect data from loss or theft and mitigate potential violations, as well as optimize resource management.

An ecosystem designed for gaming and work

Last but not least, HP unveiled its new line of gaming hardware and software, designed to offer everything gamers need to enjoy their favorite video games. The new OMEN Transcend 16 laptopin addition to the OMEN 16 and Victus 16 laptops and a wide range of monitor OMEN, offer all types of gamers the power and flexibility needed to play and work at their best. The new improvements made to OMEN Gaming Hub offer a variety of performance and customization features.