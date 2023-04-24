Home » HP notebook in the Aldi offer – All information about the deal
HP notebook in the Aldi offer – All information about the deal

HP notebook in the Aldi offer – All information about the deal

Do you need a new notebook that has all the important basic functions and does without unnecessary frills? A model from HP with a 17-inch screen is currently available from Aldi.* It is large enough to do computer work, stream films and series and participate in video conferences. We’ll tell you everything you should know about the notebook from the Aldi range!

HP notebook in the Aldi offer

With the HP notebook from the Aldi range* you can easily work from home, chat with friends or watch your favorite series and films. The AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with up to 4.1 gigahertz boost clock, four cores and eight threads ensures that everything runs smoothly. There is also an anti-glare HD+ screen and eight gigabytes of RAM. And with the HP True Vision 720-pixel HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones and two speakers, you’re also well equipped for video conferencing.

These features make the HP notebook from the Aldi range a practical work tool for anyone who does not use their laptop particularly intensively. If you want to play demanding games or do complex work on your notebook, you should look around for an alternative.

You can currently get the HP 17-inch notebook 17-cp2532ng from Aldi for EUR 459.00 instead of EUR 499.00 and save at least 8 percent.* Even if this is not the biggest discount, EUR 40.00 is sometimes Despite inflation and price increases in every area of ​​life, it is still a welcome saving!

What can the HP notebook from the range do?

The HP notebook from the Aldi range* has these features and functions:

  • AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Processor (up to 4.1 gigahertz boost clock, 4 cores, 8 threads)
  • anti-reflective HD+ screen with 17.3 inches Diagonal
  • Resolution: 1600 x 900 Pixel250 Nits
  • 8 gigabytes of memory
  • 512 Gigabyte SSD
  • Integrated AMD Radeon graphics
  • HP True Vision 720p-HD-Kamera with integrated dual array digital microphones
  • Two speakers
  • Full-size keyboard and numeric keypad
  • Battery life: maximum 7 hours and 15 minutes
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Circa 40 x 26 x 2 Zentimeter
  • Circa 2.07 Kilograms

