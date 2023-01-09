Home Technology HP Omen will launch a new gaming PC with cloud gaming capabilities – yqqlm
Technology

HP Omen will launch a new gaming PC with cloud gaming capabilities – yqqlm
Article: Kim Olsen – Gamereactor.cn

HP has launched a number of new gaming PCs in its Omen series.

The OMEN 17 laptop features up to a 13th Gen Intel i9-13900HX CPU and RTX 40-series graphics while using OMEN Tempest Cooling for “desktop-level gaming.”

It’s also the first HP notebook to use opto-mechanical keys, which are said to be 25 times faster than traditional keys.

Shadow Soul 40L and 45L desktop PCs now feature up to 13th Gen Intel i9-13900K

processor and up to NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card.

The 45L is equipped with an external processor cooler for even more overclocking in the form of the Shadow Spirit Freezer, which HP calls a “revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution” because it houses the Integrated liquid cooler.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

