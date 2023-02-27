With investments in 5G totaling several billion dollars, communication service providers (CSPs) are looking to simpler solutions to deploy private 5G networks to meet growing customer needs and generate new revenue at the connected edge. At the same time, enterprise customers are demanding aPersonalized 5G experience with low latency, encrypted resources, coverage and security especially in campus and industrial environments, complementing existing wireless networks, for specialized applications such as robotics and industrial IoT, data networks and pipelines, and the simplification of security systems.

With the aim of accelerating the innovation of telcos and public and private companies HPEa US multinational based in San Jose in California, decides to invest in high-tech solutions made in Italy, acquiring Athonet. By joining HPE, the Vicenza-based software company specializing in reliable, secure and flexible private cellular networks enriches the private networking offer to help enterprise customers quickly deploy 5G and telecom operators to monetize new services. In particular, the addition of Athonet software to HPE’s telco portfolio provides additional services to an existing installed base of over 300 customers in 160 countrieswhich connects more than a billion mobile devices worldwide.

HPE strengthens leadership in wireless connectivity

HPE will integrate Athonet technology solutions into its CSP and Aruba enterprise connectivity offerings to build a converged portfolio that accelerates edge-to-cloud digital transformation. HPE is expected to make them available to customers after the acquisition closes, which is expected to occur beginning of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of HPE, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent, including the obtaining of the necessary authorizations from the competent authorities.

As he points out Tom Craig, Global vice president and general manager, Communications Technology Group di HPE “With the Athonet acquisition, HPE has one of the most comprehensive 5G and private Wi-Fi portfolios on the market, targeting CSP and enterprise customers, which will be offered as-a-service through HPE GreenLake, the edge-to-edge platform to-cloud services by combining the costs of Wi-Fi and private 5G into a single monthly subscription with no management fees”.

Integration with Aruba Central will allow network managers – ensuring solid security standards – to administer private Wi-Fi and 5G through a single control panel and to exploit the levels of automation guaranteed by insights based on theHPE Artificial Intelligence.

Athonet and HPE accelerate edge-to-cloud transformation

Based in Vicenza, Athonet boasts over 15 years of experience in the production of software mobile core 5G e LTE for customers and partners around the world. A pioneering technological reality, Athonet has implemented over 450 successful solutions over the years for customers in various sectors, including major mobile operators, hospitals, ports, airports, public services, government and public safety and defense organizations.

He has received the most important awards both in the telecommunications sector (FIVE Global Mobile Awards 2016-2019) and in the Mission-Critical sector (THREE International Critical Communications Awards). By joining HPE, Athonet will ensure the company’s leadership in an expanding market that, according to IDC forecasts, will grow by over $1.6 billion by 2026.

“Athonet was born in 2005 to offer private 4G and 5G solutions capable of guaranteeing reliability and top-level performance carrierso as to meet the ever-growing connectivity needs of customers,” he says Gianluca Verin, CEO and co-founder of Athonet together with Karim El Malki, both veterans of Ericsson. “We are thrilled – continues Verin – to join HPE, to unite our highly skilled teams, and to jointly expand our service offering for the rapidly growing private 5G market, leveraging on the strategic approach of HPE to distinguish us as a leading provider of edge-to-cloud solutions.”

HPE expands private 5G solutions for telcos and enterprises

The portfolio converged on the mobile private networking will offer enhanced private networks that combine the high connectivity of Wi-Fi6 with the coverage and mobility of 5G; automation in the private 5G to increase time to market and innovation in telcos; new revenue streams for telcos thanks to differentiated services that take advantage of 5G and Wi-Fi; aalignment of costs to revenues with consumption-based models through HPE GreenLake; and finally, management of operational complexity and cost efficiency with 5G orchestration and zero-touch edge-to-cloud automation.

“With this acquisition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise confirms the importance of investing in our country in high-tech solutions, to accelerate the innovation of telcos and public and private companies” he stated Claudio Bassoli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Italy. “This transaction will allow Athonet and HPE to bring innovative solutions globally, expanding and strengthening development in the areas of 5G and Wi-Fi, which are increasingly important for digital transformation.”