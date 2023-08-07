HPE Fabric OS: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

There is a current IT security alert for HPE Fabric OS. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for HPE Fabric OS on 08/07/2023. The operating systems BIOS/Firmware and Hardware Appliance as well as the products HPE Fabric OS and HPE Switch are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: HPE Security Bulletin HPESBST04494 (Stand: 04.08.2023).

HPE Fabric OS Security Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

HPE Fabric OS Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

Fabric OS (FOS) is an operating system for FibreChannel switches.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in HPE Fabric OS for HPE Fiber Channel and SAN switches to escalate privilege, disclose information, or cause a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-31928, CVE-2023-31927, CVE-2023-31926, CVE-2023-31432, CVE-2023-31431, CVE-2023-31430, CVE-2023-31429, CVE-2023-31428, CVE-2023-31427, CVE-2023-31426, CVE-2023-31425, CVE-2022-44792, CVE-2022-3786, CVE-2022-3602, CVE-2022-29154, CVE-2022-28615, CVE-2022-28614, CVE-2022-25313, CVE-2022-25236, CVE-2022-25235, CVE-2022-24448, CVE-2022-23219, CVE-2022-2097, CVE-2022-2068, CVE-2022-0778, CVE-2022-0322, CVE-2022-0155, CVE-2021-45486, CVE-2021-45485, CVE-2021-41617, CVE-2021-4145, CVE-2021-39275, CVE-2021-3800, CVE-2021-20193, CVE-2021-0146, CVE-2020-36558, CVE-2020-36557, CVE-2020-15861, CVE-2020-14145, CVE-2019-0220, CVE-2018-7738, CVE-2018-25032, CVE-2018-14404, CVE-2018-14348, CVE-2018-0739, CVE-2014-2524, CVE-2012-0060 und CVE-2011-4917 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware, Hardware Appliance

Products

HPE Fabric OS < 9.1.1 (cpe:/o:hpe:fabric_os)

HPE Fabric OS < v8.2.3c (cpe:/o:hpe:fabric_os)

HPE Fabric OS < 7.4.2j (cpe:/o:hpe:fabric_os)

HPE Fabric OS < v8.2.3d (cpe:/o:hpe:fabric_os)

HPE Fabric OS < 9.0.1e (cpe:/o:hpe:fabric_os)

HPE Switch SAN (cpe:/h:hp:switch)

HPE Fabric OS < 9.1.1c (cpe:/o:hpe:fabric_os)

HPE Switch Fibre Channel (cpe:/h:hp:switch)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

HPE Security Bulletin HPESBST04494 vom 2023-08-04 (07.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for HPE Fabric OS. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/07/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

