The Manufacturer Key Number (HSN) and Model Key Number (TSN) indicate the exact car model. They are mainly required for car insurance, ordering spare parts and for car tax. But you can also use it to find out the right engine oil for the vehicle in question. Here we show you where the HSN and TSN are in the vehicle registration document and how you can find them out.

What is the HSN and TSN?

Insurance companies, administrative offices, workshops and vehicle owners can use the manufacturer and type code number to identify the exact vehicle model:

HSN = Hcreatorskeynnumber (consists of 4 numbers)TSN = Typenskeynnumber (consists of 3 letters and 5 numbers)

For older vehicles up to 2005, the TSN consists only of numbers.

Example: The VW GOLF IV 1.8 GTI has the HSN 0603 and the TSN 424.

The vehicle key number is entered both in the vehicle registration document and in the vehicle registration document. You can also find out the respective HSN/TSN via the Federal Motor Transport Authority, as we show below.

Find the HSN/TSN in the vehicle registration document

open yours vehicle registration (Registration certificate part I). In field 2.1 you can see the HSN.In field 2.2 you can see them TSN.For cars that were registered before 2005, the HSN is in field 2 and the TSN in field 3. Here are the HSN and TSN. (Image source: GIGA)

Search HSN/TSN without vehicle registration

If you do not (yet) have a vehicle registration document, you can look for the HSN and TSN on the website of the “Federal Motor Transport Authority”. An updated list of all key numbers is published there once a year.

HSN/TSN in the vehicle registration document

You will also find the two key numbers in the vehicle registration document (registration certificate part II):

The HSN is in field 2.1. The TSN is in field 2.2.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Did you find your HSN/TSN? Or do you know of even faster methods? Feel free to write us your experiences in the comments below this guide so that we and other readers are better helped. Thanks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

