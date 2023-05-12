Home » HTC confirms that it will release a new phone on 5/18, will it be HTC U23 Pro?
After releasing a notice on the official community page a few days ago, HTC confirmed in an earlier image that it will announce the new phone on May 18.

At present, HTC has not revealed any details, and there is no specific news in Taiwan, but from the shape of the frame in the image, it seems that a new mobile phone product will be announced, so it may be the previously rumored HTC U23 Pro.

Prior to this, Huang Zhaoying, general manager of HTC Asia Pacific, emphasized that mobile phones will still be one of the main axes of HTC’s development, and plans to launch new mobile phone products in the second quarter, positioning them as higher-end models rather than flagship mobile phone products.

The previous rumors about the HTC U23 Pro include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz screen refresh rate screen, and a main camera design that supports a 108-megapixel lens. The battery capacity is 4600mAh. It will also support linkage with its virtual reality service platform Viverse VR.

