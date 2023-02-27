During the MWC 2023, HTC announced the expansion of the XR extended reality ecosystem, launching a new remote collaboration enterprise immersive space VIVERSE for Business, VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production technology, and REIGN CORE S2 – the second generation of 5G mobile private network solution, while launching a new face mount for VIVE XR Elite.

VIVERSE for Business Enterprise Exclusive “Platform as a Service”

More and more organizations want to provide employees and customers with immersive spatial scenarios, from which they can obtain assistance for remote collaboration, learning, sales opportunities and so on. After successfully developing multiple partner projects, VIVERSE now launches the multi-functional and customizable “VIVERSE for Business“, providing enterprise-specific “Platform as a Service” content.

In the past, enterprises have always faced great challenges in building exclusive immersive virtual spaces. Now with the help of VIVERSE for Business services, enterprises can simply choose from modules. The modular design includes the creation of virtual avatars, contact and communication function settings To the design of space appearance and atmosphere.

VIVERSE and its partner Cityscape demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2023 how the modular design of the platform allows enterprises to choose the size and style of the virtual space, and then add their brand vision effortlessly. The theme module covers public space, reception space, showroom space, team space, meeting space, auditorium and other spaces, which can be freely selected and constructed by enterprises, and enterprises can also build exclusive brand spaces.

VIVE XR Elite New MR Face Liner

In addition, VIVE XR Elite introduces a new MR face mount, which is designed to make the experience of mixed reality content more immersive and intuitive, allowing users to simultaneously perceive the external surrounding environment and gain more experience through virtual overlay applications. A rich experience.

The new MR face mount combines comfort while making it easier to experience XR content, as users can maintain awareness of their real-world surroundings and use real-world devices simultaneously. The new MR face mount is expected to be launched in the second quarter of this year and will be sold online through vive.com.

In addition, HTC also revealed that VIVE XR Elite commercial enterprise version will be launched soon, which is expected to expand the business application ecosystem.

VIVE Mars CamTrack Virtual Production Solution

Launched in 2022, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production solution simplifies virtual production. Through the industry-leading Lighthouse base station positioning technology, it integrates the complicated camera tracking workflow into a professional-level function that is portable and easy to use. Provides a simple and precise camera tracking solution in a plug-and-play module box.

The Corridor production team recently used the VIVE Mars CamTrack to shoot their fantasy film series Sons of a Dungeon, while car brands Infinity and Carstage produced a commercial for the Infinity Q60 luxury SUV. VIVE Mars CamTrack will bring the latest virtual production technology to MWC with an advanced LED wall display provided by AOTO Electronics, an industry-leading manufacturer of LED display screens.

VIVE original BEATDAY virtual universe entertainment platform

VIVE Originals will create the “BEATDAY” metaverse entertainment platform in 2021, combined with volumetric photography technology, to create multiple immersive holographic concerts with 3A-level art specifications, giving music fans an unprecedented new musical sensory experience. This time at MWC, the VR experience version of the latest immersive meta-universe drama work “Lights on the Future Edition: Little Red Riding Hood’s Murder Song” was premiered globally.

Adapted from the well-known Asian IP TV series “Flowering Lights”, users wearing the new VIVE XR Elite can socialize at the cyberpunk Hikari bar and enjoy the virtual concert of Julia Wu, a new generation of Asian R&B singer.

5G Mobile Private Network Solution REIGN CORE S2

G REIGNS, a subsidiary of HTC, launched a new 5G mobile private network solution, REIGN CORE S2, which is also lightweight and faster to build, and can correspond to a 5G network coverage area of ​​10,000 square meters. It is based on the O-RAN standard It is highly portable and can be easily deployed in offices, free-to-build spaces, or warehouses.

The real-time videos of VIVE Mars CamTrack x VIVE Originals demonstrated at MWC 2023 are all transmitted through the high-speed and low-latency network of REIGN CORE S2.