Home Technology HTC Expands XR Extended Reality Ecosystem, Creates Immersive Space for Enterprises, Second Generation 5G Mobile Private Network Solution- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
Technology

HTC Expands XR Extended Reality Ecosystem, Creates Immersive Space for Enterprises, Second Generation 5G Mobile Private Network Solution- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

by admin
HTC Expands XR Extended Reality Ecosystem, Creates Immersive Space for Enterprises, Second Generation 5G Mobile Private Network Solution- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

During the MWC 2023, HTC announced the expansion of the XR extended reality ecosystem, launching a new remote collaboration enterprise immersive space VIVERSE for Business, VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production technology, and REIGN CORE S2 – the second generation of 5G mobile private network solution, while launching a new face mount for VIVE XR Elite.

VIVERSE for Business Enterprise Exclusive “Platform as a Service”

More and more organizations want to provide employees and customers with immersive spatial scenarios, from which they can obtain assistance for remote collaboration, learning, sales opportunities and so on. After successfully developing multiple partner projects, VIVERSE now launches the multi-functional and customizable “VIVERSE for Business“, providing enterprise-specific “Platform as a Service” content.

-

In the past, enterprises have always faced great challenges in building exclusive immersive virtual spaces. Now with the help of VIVERSE for Business services, enterprises can simply choose from modules. The modular design includes the creation of virtual avatars, contact and communication function settings To the design of space appearance and atmosphere.

VIVERSE and its partner Cityscape demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2023 how the modular design of the platform allows enterprises to choose the size and style of the virtual space, and then add their brand vision effortlessly. The theme module covers public space, reception space, showroom space, team space, meeting space, auditorium and other spaces, which can be freely selected and constructed by enterprises, and enterprises can also build exclusive brand spaces.

VIVE XR Elite New MR Face Liner

In addition, VIVE XR Elite introduces a new MR face mount, which is designed to make the experience of mixed reality content more immersive and intuitive, allowing users to simultaneously perceive the external surrounding environment and gain more experience through virtual overlay applications. A rich experience.

See also  [Call for Papers: Web3 Bear Market and Recent Insights]Prize Footprint Analytics Data Analysis Platform Pass - Matty (@hi176)

The new MR face mount combines comfort while making it easier to experience XR content, as users can maintain awareness of their real-world surroundings and use real-world devices simultaneously. The new MR face mount is expected to be launched in the second quarter of this year and will be sold online through vive.com.

In addition, HTC also revealed that VIVE XR Elite commercial enterprise version will be launched soon, which is expected to expand the business application ecosystem.

-

VIVE Mars CamTrack Virtual Production Solution

Launched in 2022, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production solution simplifies virtual production. Through the industry-leading Lighthouse base station positioning technology, it integrates the complicated camera tracking workflow into a professional-level function that is portable and easy to use. Provides a simple and precise camera tracking solution in a plug-and-play module box.

The Corridor production team recently used the VIVE Mars CamTrack to shoot their fantasy film series Sons of a Dungeon, while car brands Infinity and Carstage produced a commercial for the Infinity Q60 luxury SUV. VIVE Mars CamTrack will bring the latest virtual production technology to MWC with an advanced LED wall display provided by AOTO Electronics, an industry-leading manufacturer of LED display screens.

-

VIVE original BEATDAY virtual universe entertainment platform

VIVE Originals will create the “BEATDAY” metaverse entertainment platform in 2021, combined with volumetric photography technology, to create multiple immersive holographic concerts with 3A-level art specifications, giving music fans an unprecedented new musical sensory experience. This time at MWC, the VR experience version of the latest immersive meta-universe drama work “Lights on the Future Edition: Little Red Riding Hood’s Murder Song” was premiered globally.

See also  How to make money with cryptocurrencies without trading

Adapted from the well-known Asian IP TV series “Flowering Lights”, users wearing the new VIVE XR Elite can socialize at the cyberpunk Hikari bar and enjoy the virtual concert of Julia Wu, a new generation of Asian R&B singer.

-

5G Mobile Private Network Solution REIGN CORE S2

G REIGNS, a subsidiary of HTC, launched a new 5G mobile private network solution, REIGN CORE S2, which is also lightweight and faster to build, and can correspond to a 5G network coverage area of ​​10,000 square meters. It is based on the O-RAN standard It is highly portable and can be easily deployed in offices, free-to-build spaces, or warehouses.

The real-time videos of VIVE Mars CamTrack x VIVE Originals demonstrated at MWC 2023 are all transmitted through the high-speed and low-latency network of REIGN CORE S2.

You may also like

Schlein also wins online

the review of the film written and directed...

The challenge of foldable phones in the worst...

Samsung has improved the shooting function for a...

the future of companies passes through here

“Father of Evil Castle” Mikami Shinji will leave...

Atomic Heart: Soviet version of BioShock intelligent mutiny...

Fujitsu Primergy M7, sustainable digital transformation

Microsoft mistakenly offered Windows 11 upgrade to unsupported...

Overlord AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and 7900X3D Prices Announced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy