Today’s news, according to Phone Arena reports, HTC today released a new product Wildfire E Plus, this new product is on sale in Russia, priced at 7990 Russian rubles (NT$3700).

In terms of core configuration, HTC Wildfire E Plus uses a 6.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 720P and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is equipped with MediaTek MT6739 processor, rear 13MP + 5MP dual camera, front 5MP, equipped with 2GB memory, 32GB storage , the battery is 5150mAh, supports 10W charging, supports side fingerprint recognition and face unlock.

Notably, the HTC Wildfire E Plus comes pre-installed with Android 12 Go Edition, a stripped-down version of Android that runs smoothly on entry-level Android phones.

Speaking of HTC, it must bring back memories of many people. It used to be the No. 1 mobile phone brand in the Android camp. HTC launched the world‘s first Android mobile phone G1 in September 2008. At its peak, it could compete with Apple. Its models Across the two camps of Windows Phone and Android.

However, due to strategic mistakes and the rise of many emerging mobile phone manufacturers, HTC gradually lost its light, and the mobile phone and tablet businesses were marginalized. HTC itself focused on VIVE.

