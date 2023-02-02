IMG_7414_1.JPG (55.68 KB, Downloads: 6) Download attachment Save to photo album 2 hours ago upload

With an aerospace metal body and a sapphire crystal glass surface, the flagship specification can be mastered in one hand

Huami Amazfit’s smart watch products are very competitive, and each product has a certain level in terms of specifications and texture. Recently, it has launched a new product “FALCON” high-end professional sports smart watch. This It can be said that it is tailor-made for sports users or players. It has Zepp Coach training algorithm, AI calculates the most suitable training time, intensity and recovery time, as if the coach is by your side. FALCON has passed 15 military certifications and 20ATM waterproof rating , allowing users to go up and down the mountain without any problem; the hardware has a 1.28-inch AMOLED high-resolution screen, which can be set to be always on, just like ordinary watches, and the body of the watch is made of the highest standard titanium material in the market , suitable for use in -40~70°C environments, with corrosion resistance, with sapphire crystal glass, high-definition scratch-resistant, wear-resistant and anti-fingerprint coating, it is not easy to leave fingerprints after long-term operation, the overall weight is 64 grams ( Strap not included), although it is 30 grams heavier than the GTR 4, it is actually light enough to wear without any burden.

The built-in 500mAh battery can last up to 14 days in daily operation, up to 7 days in heavy use mode, and 30 days in power-saving mode; equipped with industry-leading dual-frequency GPS technology, it is not affected by the environment and multiple Influenced by path interference, it supports 6 kinds of satellite positioning systems, which can be used to track GPS dynamics, and the positioning is more accurate and fast; the sensor is equipped with BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor, which can provide data such as heart rate, blood oxygen and pressure, and the operating system is also Zepp OS, fast response and smooth operation, let’s see the performance of Huami Amazfit FALCON high-end professional sports smart watch!

Packaging and body

▼Amazfit FALCON high-end professional sports smart watch only has a single color, marked with the brand logo, product name and watch appearance photos



▼Huami Amazfit Logo



▼The product name is FALCON



▼Description of product features and related certification marks on the back of the box





▼Product-related information, agents and precautions are marked on the side



▼Accessories include a product description and a set of charging cables



▼The charging cable adopts magnetic design, which is convenient to operate and use



▼Amazfit FALCON as a whole, with a 1.28-inch display screen and a titanium alloy integrated body, the proportion is very good, the texture is superb, and it has a strong sense of toughness. The weight is 64 grams, and there is no burden when wearing it



▼The surface shape of this model is round. The one-piece design of the watch body has no seams between the front and back covers, providing a thick and weighty feel. The design process is very good. It is equipped with an AMOLED glass screen touch panel design and has vacuum coating Anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint sticking



▼The frame has a time scale, and the surface is equipped with sapphire crystal glass, which is very strong and provides wear-resistant characteristics. The transparency is very good, increasing light transmission and anti-reflection, and resisting any harsh use environment



▼Amazfit FALCON has a total of more than 60 surface display images that can be replaced according to your preferences or display blocks





▼There is a red decorative strip on the side of the watch, and there are two functional physical buttons on the right side. The upper button is for sports mode selection, the lower button is the function list, and the left side is the up and down function buttons





▼The strap is a waterproof strap, so you don’t have to worry about sweating a lot during sports





▼Huami Amazfit Logo, honeycomb pattern on the strap, so that the strap is not monotonous



▼List of back of FALCON



▼A list of the back of the watch body, equipped with a new BIOTRACKER biological sensor 3.0 (supporting blood oxygen detection), 6-axis acceleration sensor, air pressure sensor, geomagnetic sensor… and other sensors



▼The charging connector has no direction, just like USB-C, both sides can be charged





▼The strap can be disassembled or replaced by other straps







Huami Amazfit FALCON high-end professional sports smart watch function introduction

▼When standby and wake up, it is the clock surface, and you can also quickly switch the surface





▼ Swipe to the right for message notification



▼Slide down for common functions, with weather and temperature forecast information



▼Last exercise record



▼Sports coach



▼Exercise status



▼PAI Information



▼alarm clock



▼Sleep information



▼Heart rate monitoring



▼Event information



▼Blood oxygen monitoring



▼You can edit and add information you want to see

















▼Press the function button on the bottom right to see the list of applications, which will jump to all functions, including PAI, heart rate, blood oxygen, exercise, exercise records, stress, activity goals, music, weather, alarm clock, compass, barometric altimeter…etc. There are many small tools such as sun/moon time, breathing, stopwatch, timer, mobile phone search, world clock, etc. The most important thing this time is the Zepp sports coach, which can make the training constantly surpass itself





















▼A list of setting functions, you can connect to the wireless network, Bluetooth products and usage preferences… and other related settings







▼Slide down to quickly adjust the functions of the watch, including flashlight, brightness adjustment, night mode, lock, volume, theater mode, power saving mode, Bluetooth connection, wireless network connection…etc. And other external equipment connection, so that the function is more powerful and has better integration





▼There are more than 150 exercise modes to choose from, ranging from low golf to high-intensity triathlon, and an analysis report is generated after exercise, so that users can better understand their exercise status and improve exercise intensity















▼In more sports, sports are divided into categories to make it easier for users to find











▼The sports list can be edited and added, and users can find commonly used sports items faster when exercising





▼The most important blood oxygen detection during the epidemic prevention period. FALCON has a one-button detection. After the completion, you can see the blood oxygen value and heart rate, as well as pressure detection and breathing times. Users can keep track of their physical conditions. This data is for reference , after all, it is not a medical device





▼The surface can be very retro or very fashionable. After changing the surface, it is very technological. You can also choose the surface of the multi-ring watch and adjust it according to the user’s wearing or usage habits











Zepp App Introduction

▼To record all data with Zepp App, you need to create a personal profile first



▼On the App display screen, you can see the bound product Amazfit FALCON and its power status and various function options, such as watch detail settings, application function settings, looking for watches…etc.



▼First of all, you can make basic settings, such as display and brightness adjustment, wearing method and system language, etc.



▼The notification reminder of the watch can also be set in detail, such as caller ID reminder or daily standing reminder



▼Additional App software can be installed to achieve more applications and reminders



▼Provides a variety of applications and tools to assist in recording exercise and daily life status. Applications include PAI value evaluation system that can display and calculate personal health values, stress monitoring, etc., and can also operate mobile phone music playback control and daily weather or alarm clock, etc. function, the most important thing is to have blood oxygen saturation viewing and heart rate monitoring, and the most basic and necessary sports recording function and sleep monitoring of wearable devices are indispensable.



▼Set the app to be resident, you can add various functions or information shortcuts that are commonly used, for example, set it to view the information of the app or the details of the schedule on the surface in real time



▼Health monitoring function setting, you can manage and set whether all monitoring functions are turned on



▼You can turn on the Bluetooth signal or exercise heart rate broadcast in the watch for other devices to detect, and you can also adjust whether to enable real-time data synchronization, but after turning it on, it will slightly reduce the battery life of the mobile phone



▼Exercise template





▼You can upload music to the watch, providing a maximum storage space of 2.3GB. If each song is calculated at 10MB, it can store more than 200 songs



▼Sports coaches can add exercise cycles and related exercise habits, and remind users which day to train through notifications. The effect of supervision can also allow users to break through themselves and achieve better training efficiency





▼Personal goals



▼Personal record



▼Connect to other devices



▼Smart analysis switch



▼The presentation of various health and exercise data in the App, the display screen is simple and easy to understand



▼Statistics of daily activity steps, you can see the number of steps you walk every day, more walking is good for your physical and mental health, and you can also see weekly, monthly, and annual statistics



▼In the sleep monitoring function, you can see various sleep data and the state of waking up before going to bed to fill in by yourself. This time, a sleep plan has been added to monitor according to personal sleep habits. After data statistics, suggestions for improving sleep status are provided



▼Sleep detail information has detailed sleep information, so that users can thoroughly understand the sleep situation





▼Respiratory quality is also very important during sleep, you can check daily breathing quality, and you can also check weekly, monthly and annual statistics



▼PAI health assessment system, which calculates the total physical activity in a week, and maintains a weekly PAI score of 100 points or higher, which can reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in the long run, and reduce the mortality rate of cardiovascular disease by an average of 25%



▼Calorie record, you can see the calorie consumption throughout the day, and you can also see weekly, monthly, and yearly statistics



▼24-hour blood oxygen, heart rate and pressure monitoring, such data can effectively understand the general situation of the body during the epidemic



▼All data list editing, users can adjust according to the data they want to see



Summarize

Huami Amazfit FALCON high-end professional sports smart watch is specially designed for sports users. Through Zepp coaches, you can continuously improve your training intensity and achieve better self-training results. The specifications are also very powerful. The most powerful thing is the GPS positioning speed Thanks to the dual-frequency circularly polarized GPS antenna technology and 6 types of satellite positioning systems, the GPS positioning speed is super fast and stable; the smooth operation with Zepp OS is very good, and there is almost no lag, and You can view all the monitoring data through the App software. The 24-hour monitoring provides blood oxygen, heart rate and pressure, and you can keep track of your physical condition at any time. During exercise or training, you can use the recorded data to understand the physical exercise status. Zepp coaches will also provide training suggestions to urge users to make progress , sleep is also recorded in detail, mastering the activities and sleep status of the whole day, and you can know immediately when there is a change in the body; small tools include barometer, ambient temperature measurement, alarm clock, compass, etc. are commonly used convenient tools, as These applications of the most powerful sports smart watch are definitely capable of doing it no problem!

The watch face can be changed through the App, and the options are very rich. Different faces provide various information for users to view in real time. There are also animated faces to choose from. You can quickly switch between the saved faces from the watch; Amazfit FALCON is very suitable for long-term sports and training. It is very suitable for users, especially those who have road running or triathlon. Are you looking for a smart watch with powerful specifications and AI training coach? Huami Amazfit FALCON high-end professional sports smart watch is a great choice!

Finally, I would like to remind you that the Huami Amazfit FALCON high-end professional sports smart watch is not a medical device. The monitoring data is for reference only and cannot be used as a basis for diagnosis.