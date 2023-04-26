HUAWEI AppGallery awarded “best alternative app store of the year” at Mobile Games Awards 2023 • Techzilla

Since it was launched a few years ago as an alternative to the Google PlayStore (due to the ban imposed by the USA), the HUAWEI Gallery app has seen constant growth and in these hours it has been awarded as “The best alternative app store in the ‘year” ai Mobile Games Awards 2023 during the gala event held at the BAFTAs in London on Thursday 20 April.

It is of course about a prestigious recognition that celebrates the excellence of the mobile sector, confirming the brand’s commitment to users and developers. In fact, the store not only allows you to easily download apps and games, but presents itself as a real intelligent ecosystem in which developers have the opportunity to try their hand and create innovative experiences through apps.

Sin since launch in 2018, HUAWEI AppGallery has constantly enriched its offer, to establish itself among the top three app stores. cWith more than 580 million monthly active users, and a 10% increase outside of China over the last 12 months, continues to offer a wide selection of international games and local apps.

Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President Huawei Mobile Services Europe spiega:

“The existence of alternative app stores is essential to maintain a balance in the mobile sector and for this we are very proud to have won this award which represents a further recognition of our commitment to partners and users. The growth of AppGallery is also the result of the trust and support they have placed in us over the years. We will continue to work in this direction, as a reference among the app and mobile gaming stores also for Android and we hope, in the future, for all devices regardless of the operating system, so as to guarantee a better user experience and allow developers to express their fullest potential,” he says

For HUAWEI AppGallery, user satisfaction always comes first

HUAWEI AppGallery collaborates with the best brands and game developers to offer a complete gaming experience and allow users to access some of the most in-demand titles. To make the offer even more attractive, HUAWEI AppGallery regularly organizes promotional campaigns with app download discounts, special offers on in-app purchases, gift packs and exclusive bonuses to earn points in the titles you are playing and thus stay ahead.

Gamers are spoiled for choice on the HUAWEI AppGallery. The availability of games and promotional offers demonstrate a special attention to the interests of users from all over Europe. Also, besides games, HUAWEI AppGallery includes apps from 18 different categories, including news, social media, finance, entertainment to cover every aspect of people’s daily life.

HUAWEI AppGallery has seen an increase in interest from Android users. In the last year alone, the platform has seen a significant increase among non-Huawei users who can easily access the store. As a first step, you need to download and install AppGallery from the official website and then install HMS Core AppGallery; finally, create a Huawei ID to download and install apps and games.

Continuous, full-stack support for developers through partnerships and collaborations

HUAWEI AppGallery provides a rich range of solutions and resources allowing more than 6 million developers registered in Huawei systems to expand their business with innovative solutions, thanks to an interconnected integration of HMS Core functionalities and technical support team.

HUAWEI AppGallery also provides an effective revenue sharing model and numerous marketing resources to drive commercial monetization of developers globally. According to Business of Apps, 79% of gaming apps use IAPs for monetization, and IAPs account for 48.2% of mobile app revenue. For this reason, the proportion of IAP revenue share provided by Huawei to developers is higher than the industry average, benefiting in the long run.

HUAWEI AppGallery’s goal is to continue to offer its users a wide availability of apps without accessibility limitations due to different ecosystems. By maintaining openness and transparency, Huawei’s proprietary store protects users’ interests and builds strong collaborative relationships with developers to ensure constant ecosystem growth.

