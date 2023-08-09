Huawei ban would massively affect Deutsche Bahn

By Natalie Wetzel | Aug 08 2023 1:41pm

The debate about Huawei and possible bans on Huawei technology has been rolling through politics and the media for some time. So far, the main focus has been on the 5G network expansion, but it is now becoming apparent that Deutsche Bahn would also be massively affected by a Huawei ban.

Sometimes things have to get worse before they can get better – at least that seems to be the motto of Deutsche Bahn. The rail network is dilapidated? No problem, DB will clean it up. This renovation will lead to massive restrictions and delays in 2024? No problem, DB has been expanding its IP infrastructure since December 2022, and in the event of a crisis, train personnel and the control center are in constant contact via train radio. Huawei technologies were installed in both areas that could soon be banned? Um… Still no problem, because you can swap them out. For a slim 400 million euros.

Huawei ban could be expensive for Deutsche Bahn

Where did the DB get into again? The ban on certain technologies from the Chinese manufacturer Huawei has been discussed in the USA, the EU and also in Germany for several years. Because Huawei not only produces smartphones, but is also active as a network supplier. For Germany, Huawei has supplied central network components for the 5G network. At the same time, and not just since yesterday, there is the suspicion that China could use such components to engage in espionage and – in extreme cases – even sabotage.

There is no public evidence of such allegations. Nevertheless, the EU urgently warns against granting risky providers access to critical infrastructure. EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton put it bluntly: “We cannot afford to maintain critical dependencies that could become a ‘weapon’ against our interests.”

Also interesting: miserable half-year results! Why something finally has to happen at Deutsche Bahn

Politicians criticize DB’s plans

Since traffic is part of the critical infrastructure alongside medical, water and energy supplies, DB is also affected by such safety warnings. It is therefore all the more irritating that DB only commissioned the Telekom subsidiary Business Solutions to expand the digital infrastructure in December 2022, knowing full well that this company also installs Huawei components. After all, the order is worth 64 million euros and was awarded at a time when Huawei bans were already being actively discussed in politics.

The criticism from various traffic light politicians was correspondingly severe. “If it’s true that the company is increasingly relying on Huawei technology, that raises serious questions,” Konstantin von Notz (Greens) told Reuters news agency. Jens Zimmermann (SPD) is even clearer: “DB has been completely ignorant of the problem for a long time.”

Maximilian Funke-Kaiser (SPD) demands: “The law needs to be tightened so that Chinese technology can no longer be operated in Deutsche Bahn’s IT network.” However, the current legal situation does not allow simple intervention in DB’s business. This would require a law with all its bureaucratic implications.

Also interesting: Next DB Navigator: What can Deutsche Bahn’s new app do?

Flat out on the costs, but full brake on the expansion

Such a “sharpening”, i.e. a ban on certain or all Huawei technology, would have catastrophic consequences for DB. This emerges from an internal group paper that is available to the mirror. The replacement of critical components would cost DB up to 400 million euros. For comparison: DB could give everyone in Lower Saxony a 49-euro ticket for this sum.

But that would probably be of little use to Lower Saxony, because replacing Huawei components could set DB back five to six years in its expansion plans. And the train radio, i.e. the communication between train staff and the control center, has not worked without Huawei technology so far. In northern Germany alone, around 800 train radio base stations would be affected by an exchange.

To be fair, however, it has to be said that many Huawei components have been used in DB’s communication network since 2015 – long before the ban debates and trade war rhetoric began. A DB spokeswoman also told Reuters in March 2023 that Deutsche Bahn had always followed the authorities’ recommendations. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has not yet classified the systems used as critical components. In addition, it would be the responsibility of Deutsche Telekom Business Solutions to select the components for the expansion. That seems a bit naïve in view of the long-standing partnership that Telekom has maintained with Huawei.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

