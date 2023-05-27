Huawei Freebuds 5 in review: The Satisfyer among earbuds

The main aspect of the “Freebuds” series has always been – at least that’s what they were said to be – that their design is strongly reminiscent of Apple’s Airpods. But that can be said about many wireless in-ear headphones, the design is industry-proven. Many cheaper earbuds are at least reminiscent of the older generations, because since Apple switched to the shorter stems in the Pro models and the AirPods 3, this is only partially true. At least with Huawei, that’s the end of it.

Because the new Huawei Freebuds 5 could not differ more from the AirPods in design. The structure is similar – the earbuds are not stuck in the ear canal, but sit loosely on it. The appearance is more reminiscent of a shiny drop and is an absolute eye-catcher. We were also surprised by the sound in the test. There are still a few small disappointments. Which ones, we examine in detail in the test report.

design and comfort



Huawei makes what is probably the biggest leap from the previous model, the Huawei Freebuds 4, in the design and completely redesigns this aspect of the headphones. The basic structure has remained similar, there is an ear body head that nestles against the auditory canal and is connected to a stem that also contains the battery and various sensors. This leaves the basic feeling of wearing the AirPods and Co. – the earphones sit very airy and light in the ear, the passive noise suppression is almost non-existent because the earbuds do not seal the ear. Whether you like it is a matter of taste and also depends on the requirements, whether noise insulation is desired. This type of headphone is definitely well implemented here – the earpieces, each weighing 5.4 grams, are comfortable in the ear, sit reasonably firmly and do not hurt when worn for a long time.

The appearance of the headphones is much more striking. They are metal gray and completely polished to a shine all around. In our eyes, this looks really cool and is a bit reminiscent of the appearance of the chemical element mercury. Huawei itself states that it was based on the so-called “Bolognese tear”. These are specially manufactured glass gobs that are extremely hard-wearing on their heads due to their own tension, but when their tails break off they immediately shatter into glass dust. The design is unique in any case and immediately shows which earphones you are dealing with here. The case is also silver-grey, but in contrast to the earbuds it is matt, shaped like an egg and not too big. There is a USB-C port at the bottom, and a pairing button on the right. The workmanship is also right – there are no sharp edges or unsightly transitions anywhere.

sound quality



From the rather open design of the earbuds, one expects a somewhat empty, tinny sound signature, because it is not possible to close with the ear canal and basses are lost. Despite this initial skepticism, we were really surprised here – the sound of the Huawei Earbuds 5 is generally really good, pleasant and fun. The earbuds sound very balanced, there is no overlay in the treble or bass (although that would be rather difficult due to the design). Nevertheless, Huawei gives the earphones a slight bass boost so that not everything is lost. The balance of the sound is evident in the song, for example Champagne Coast by Blood Orange.

This song consists of the synthetic basic melody, a very confident drum set and the voice of the vocalist. The Huawei Freebuds 5 manage to deliver the entire stage design correctly, without distortions or overtones. Where the synth ramps up, the drums still don’t hide and the vocals are always well integrated. When noise canceling is activated, a very slight distortion of the vocals can be heard, but this is not disturbing. Everything sounds clean, not too pointed and appropriate. little girl We like to use ABBA as an example for different sound images that occur simultaneously in the chorus – the Huawei Freebuds 5 also master this song.

Regarding the ANC: it’s unusual to see it on this type of headphone. Between the three ANC modes available in the app Dynamic, Small amount and Balanced we don’t feel a big difference. In all cases, the noise cancellation only roughly filters out low-pitched hums, such as the roar of a fan or the hum of a moving train. Medium and high tones, such as human voices or typing on a keyboard, reach the ear almost unhindered. As previously mentioned, this is due to the construction; However, it is a mistake on Huawei’s part to advertise this feature, which ultimately serves almost exclusively marketing purposes.

equipment and service



The setup and use of the headphones is generally possible without the Huawei app, but it is all the more cumbersome. The AI ​​Life app cannot be found in the Play Stores, you have to download and install it from the QR code included in the box. This may be suboptimal for less tech-savvy people, but not an insurmountable hurdle. The app itself is fine, no account is required and you can adjust many functions around the earbuds (like gesture control, ANC and sound equalizer). The pre-integrated equalizer modes are fine, you can also create your own mix with ten tapes.

By default, tap and swipe gestures operate as follows: double tap to play/pause, hold to toggle between ANC and no ANC, swipe to adjust volume. But all of these points are fully customizable, which we like. Bluetooth multipoint is also supported and can be set up in the app.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.2 and, as a high-quality audio codec, LDAC, which is also found in more expensive Sony headphones. However, Apple users will have to be satisfied with AAC here. We tend to see the battery life negatively, which is really not optimal at around 3.5 hours with ANC and 4.5 hours without. Here other products offer much more, also for a low price. After all, according to the manufacturer, the case lasts around 30 hours. Charging takes around 90 minutes with empty earbuds and case; The Huawei Freebuds 5 can also be charged wirelessly, which is not a matter of course in this price range.

Preis



The Huawei Freebuds 5 are available in the three colors of white and metallic dark gray and orange for a recommended retail price of 159 euros, occasionally the price drops to around 140 euros.

