HUAWEI FreeBuds 5, the new open-fit true-wireless earphones with Hi-Res Audio • Techzilla

Huawei announces the arrival of the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 true-wireless open-fit earphones featuring a unique design and sound quality.

End-to-end High-Resolution Audio, long battery life and smart connectivity make HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 the perfect audio device for those who love listening to music and for younger consumers who are attentive to new trends.

The teardrop-shaped design, the result of tens of thousands of ergonomic simulations and hundreds of optimizations, allows the double C curves to adapt to the shape of the ear with a larger contact area, for greater breathability. Thanks to the sinusoidal shaped stem, when you touch an earphone the pressure is evenly distributed thus facilitating every opportunity for interaction.

In addition, separate speaker management, battery module and control circuit architecture help improve the listening experience and more, since in these new wireless earphones the charging speed and audio resolution reach a new level of efficiency.

Available in three vibrant colors, Ceramic White, Silver Frost and Coral Orange, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 feature an easy-open and close charging case featuring a matte surface that almost seems to glow in the sunlight.

Certified high-resolution audio quality with rich bass The new wireless earbuds HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 integrate a dynamic driver ultramagnetic equipped with Bass Turbo technology which guarantees the reproduction of low frequencies up to 16 Hz.

The curves only apply to the earphones, not the charging case.

Thanks to the double circuit magnets, the answer frequency is 50% higher compared to the previous earphone model. In addition, the adaptive triple equalizer optimizes the quality of the real-time sound, from 100Hz to 2000Hz, to eliminate any acoustic problems caused by the shape of the ear canal, wear and volume level, and thus ensure crystal clear sound rendering even in calls, thanks to intelligent in-call noise cancellation technology. Water and dust resistant with IP54 waterproofing, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 support L2HC and LDAC™ 5 codecs and are HWA and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. Audio bit rate is up to 990 kbps 6 and HD audio is supported up to 96 kHz/24 bit 7 , for pure sound and

faithful without the slightest loss of detail.

Super autonomy and recharge

Wireless earphones can be used for 30 hours with a full charge and a 5-minute quick charge can support up to 2 hours of listening time, 200% faster speed 9 than previous models.

Compatibility con iOS, Android e Windows HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 are provided with customized pop-up window, audio services widget, audio connection center and a series of seamless intelligent interactions based on EMUI13 and HUAWEI AI Life app.

It is possible to simultaneously connect the earphones to a second device and, in case of

smartphone, supports both iOS and Android. The mating mechanism is simple and

allows you to experience the sound quality of the headphones on any device using Bluetooth, regardless of the operating system, for a comfortable listening experience in different usage scenarios, from PC to TV.

For users looking for the possibility of personalized controls, Huawei recommends trying the HUAWEI AI Life app.

Who uses Android can install app easily and safely from HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei’s proprietary app store; those who, on the other hand, have iOS can benefit from the smart functions simply by using all the main functions of the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 available by directly associating the device with an iOS smartphone.

Price and availability

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 are available Huawei Store starting today, April 17, at the price of 159.90 euros. Until April 27, you can get a free protective case and 10% off by entering the code AFREEBUDS7 at the time of payment.

