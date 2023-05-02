Huawei held a press conference in Germany, confirmed the launch of the P60 series international version-mobile phone brand news

A few days ago, Zhao Ming, CEO of Honor, talked with the Chinese media and mentioned that the battery life of its Magic5 series has surpassed that of the Huawei Mate series. It is unexpected that Huawei will have a chance to fight back so soon. Huawei has just announced that it will hold a press conference in Munich, Germany on May 9, and launch the P60 series, which has already been launched in China, in overseas markets.

Mate X3 is expected to appear. Huawei announced at the press conference that in addition to the P60 series, there will be flagship products released at the same time. Some foreign media estimate that it will be the Mate X3 folding machine, HUAWEI Watch Ultimate smart watch and FreeBuds 5 wireless earphones. Although Huawei is still unable to launch a 5G flagship mobile phone, the P60 series can launch an international version, which means that Huawei has not given up on overseas markets. The presentation in Germany shows that Huawei hopes to continue selling mobile phones in the European market.

It is not confirmed whether it will be launched across the board

The P60 series sold in China has three models: P60, P60 Pro and P60 Art, all of which are equipped with FHD+ resolution 6.67-inch OLED screens and support 120Hz refresh rate, use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G processor, and the body has IP68 dustproof and waterproof , camera and battery specifications vary by model. It is believed that Huawei may not launch all P60 models in overseas markets, and which ones will be listed will be answered next Tuesday.

Source: gizmochina