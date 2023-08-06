Huawei Introduces Detachable Movement in New HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber, Allowing for Personalized and Changeable Smart Watches

Huawei Launches New HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber with Detachable Movement and Personalized Design

Huawei has recently launched its latest smartwatch, the HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber, in Taiwan. Unlike ordinary smartwatches that only allow for strap replacement, Huawei has made the watch movement detachable, allowing users to change cases and create a more personalized and customizable watch. Positioned as a mid-to-high-end smartwatch, it boasts over 100 sports modes and offers full-time heart rate and blood oxygen detection.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber features a 1.32-inch 466×466 AMOLED screen and is made of reinforced composite fiber with a rubber strap. It operates on the HarmonyOS and is compatible with Android 7 and above, as well as iOS 9 and above. With a 5ATM waterproof rating, it is resistant to dust and can withstand depths of up to 50 meters. The watch is equipped with various sensors including an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and air pressure sensor. It measures 47.4 x 44.4 x 10.2mm and weighs 58 grams.

The suggested price for the HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber is NT$6,490.

The standout feature of the HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber is its detachable smart movement, which allows users to easily swap cases and straps. By pressing and holding the case, users can replace the movement effortlessly. The watch also features surface animations when changing cases, making it feel like changing into a new outfit.

The watch comes with built-in surface options, and users can download additional dynamic or static surfaces from the surface store. Some surfaces even offer custom functions, allowing users to replace different function configurations. When paired with an Android phone, the watch can automatically find a dial that matches the user’s outfit of the day and can even be used to take photos.

In Taiwan, Huawei has launched two sets of watch frames and straps in three colors: the urban pioneer model, which features a nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel and a stainless steel watch body, and the sports function model, which has a reinforced composite fiber bezel and watch body. The sports function model is available in sky gray. The watch has passed 16 military standard tests, ensuring its durability and weather resistance. With its 50-meter waterproof rating, users can confidently wear it while swimming.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber offers more than 100 built-in sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, mountain climbing, hip-hop, skateboarding, and skiing. The watch comes with built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and Beidou satellite systems, providing accurate outdoor positioning, even in urban areas.

For health monitoring, the watch features HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology. With eight ring-shaped photoelectric sensors, two sets of light sources, curved glass lenses, and a new AI algorithm, the watch can accurately record dynamic heart rate and calculate blood oxygen saturation. It also provides sleep records and sleep quality improvement suggestions through the TruSleep algorithm.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber offers several noteworthy product details, including a detachable movement, various sensors, full-time heart rate and blood oxygen detection, and built-in GPS for accurate movement tracking.

Highlighted features of the HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber include its stylish design and interchangeable cases, user-friendly operation interface powered by HarmonyOS, comprehensive health detection capabilities, and impressive battery life. The watch can last up to 7 days with normal daily use and over 4 days with heavy use. It supports wireless charging and can even be used for reverse charging with compatible mobile phones.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Cyber is now available in Taiwan at a suggested price of NT$6,490.

This article was simultaneously published in PC home magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

