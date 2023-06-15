HUAWEI nova 11 Pro arrives in Italy in Green and Black colors for €699 • Techzilla

Huawei announces the new flagship smartphone HUAWEI nova 11 Pro, designed to deliver impressive portraits with its unique and elegant design. HUAWEI nova 11 Pro introduces the technology XD Portrait and the new HUAWEI Multi-Vision feature, which combine the orbital ring aesthetics of Super Star lenses with tough Kunlun Glass to ensure maximum reliability. In addition, with EMUI 13, the device offers optimized gaming technology and charging SuperCharge Turbomaking the HUAWEI nova 11 Pro a secure and easy-to-use device with smooth performance.

The innovative design of HUAWEI nova 11 Pro is aimed at young people, with a 6.78-inch screen that offers a comfortable grip and durability 10x higher drop resistance than previous nova series models thanks to Kunlun Glass glass protection.

The aesthetics of the HUAWEI nova 11 Pro it reflects the vitality and dynamism of young people and is designed to be a point of reference for new trends in the sector. Available in colors Green e Black, HUAWEI nova 11 Pro it is the first model of the nova series with a vegan leather back cover with embossed logos. Thanks to the optimal embossing technique and arrangement density, the vegan leather adapts perfectly to the device frame, offering a texture with grain that satisfies young fashion-conscious and comfort-conscious. The vegan leather gives a soft touch feeling and is highly resistant to falls and wear. Also, the iconic nova logo is featured on the back cover to please the brand loyal users.

HUAWEI nova 11 Pro It is the first device in the nova series to support Display Turbo technology, which maximizes screen performance, and Kunlun Glass, which has received SGS five-star certification and is 10 times more resistant to drops than previous models of the nova series. series.

L’HUAWEI nova 11 Pro offers Portrait mode for the first time with XD Portrait technology, which allows you to bring out every detail even in low light conditions, preserving the fidelity of true colors and details such as texture and natural skin tone.

The device has a dual front camera – an Ultra selfie camera Portrait from 60 MP with 100-degree ultra-wide angle, 4K image quality, excellent resolution and light sensitivity, and an 8MP camera for close-up portraits with 2x optical zoom and up to 5x digital zoom for detailed shots and the possibility of group photos at 0.7x, offering a complete selfie experience.

The HUAWEI nova 11 Pro rear camera features a powerful 50MP Ultra Vision camera with RYYB sensor for enhanced night shots and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle macro camera for capturing fine details. In addition, the laser focus sensor and 10-channel color temperature sensor ensure fast focusing and vivid colors.

HUAWEI nova 11 Pro offers a premium entertainment experience, with the optimized game engine reducing the load on the GPU and a high thermal conductivity graphene cooling system that improves heat dissipation by 7% compared to the previous generation . The 4500mAh battery ensures long life and support for 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo charging technology allows you to reach 60% charge in about 10 minutes and 100% in 20 minutes with the screen off.

HUAWEI nova 11 Pro supports EMUI 13, which provides smart and convenient interactions and features for users. The Super Device feature allows you to easily connect the HUAWEI nova 11 Pro to a Huawei tablet or laptop by dragging the smartphone icon to the target device, and use the Multi-screen Collaboration feature to work seamlessly between devices. Super Memo allows you to drag and drop different items from your favorites or create new ones in different formats such as video, audio, handwriting, web links, PPT and PDF. With SuperHub, sharing content between apps and devices becomes easy by dragging and dropping text, images and files into the app.

HUAWEI nova 11 Pro is committed to protecting user privacy and images through artificial intelligence. Privacy Center provides transparent and auditable access to app permissions and device security status, giving users peace of mind.

Like all Huawei smartphones, the HUAWEI nova 11 Pro offers a full range of applications available on the HUAWEI AppGallery, the third largest app store in the world. Users can find applications in 18 global and local categories on HUAWEI AppGallery, including navigation, transportation, news, social media, finance, entertainment and more. HUAWEI AppGallery is available in over 170 countries and regions, with over 580 million monthly active users globally and 6 million registered developers.

HUAWEI nova 11 Pro is available in Green and Black starting today su Huawei Store at the price of 699.90 euros. On the occasion of the launch, the purchase of HUAWEI nova 11 Pro within on July 9, it will include the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i wireless earphones for freeworth 99.90 euros.

