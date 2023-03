A few hours ago, Huawei presented its latest flagship smartphone series in addition to a smartwatch and a foldable (Mate X3), which will be launched in China at the end of March and will also come to Europe from May. The models stand out with an exciting design and some interesting features, but are the cameras convincing this time too? Three models […]

The post Huawei P60: Does the new smartphone series repeatedly shine with premium cameras? first appeared on Technology News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook