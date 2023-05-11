Home » HUAWEI P60 Pro arrives in Hong Kong with first DxOMark score and goes on sale today
HUAWEI released a new generation of flagship phone P60 Pro in China earlier. After two months, it finally launched the international version of Hong Kong Bank. This new phone using the XMAGE imaging system even won the first place in the DxOMark mobile phone image score and won the TIPA Award for the best photography smartphone award, which shows that it has a strong camera. The HUAWEI P60 Pro is currently on sale, starting at $7,988.

Although the Chinese version of the P60 series is divided into P60 and P60 Pro, HUAWEI has brought the P60 Pro to Hong Kong users. It is estimated that Hong Kong users have high requirements for mobile phone cameras, so they chose to use the P60 Pro to attack the Hong Kong market. The HUAWEI P60 Pro is available in Feather Sand Black and Rococo White, among which Rococo Pearl is made with the technology of “Lighting Fritillaria”, which incorporates natural mineral pearl powder into handmade. Each P60 Pro is unique Has a one-of-a-kind texture, quite unique.

In terms of hardware specifications, the HUAWEI P60 Pro uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G processor, available in 8+256 or 12+512 versions, equipped with a 6.67-inch 120Hz LPTO OLED screen using impact-resistant Kunlun glass, and built-in support for 88W HUAWEI SuperCharge 4,815mAh battery with wired fast charging, and IP68 waterproof and dustproof function.

The centerpiece of the HUAWEI P60 Pro is the three-mirror super-concentrating XMAGE imaging system, which consists of a 48MP main mirror with f/1.4 – f/4 ten-segment variable physical aperture, RRYB photosensitive element, and the same RRYB photosensitive element It consists of a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Coupled with the new XD Fusion Pro image engine, the camera performance has been further improved.

Currently Huawei P60 Pro is available at designated retailers and operators including HUAWEI Shatian New Town Plaza Experience Store, 1010, 3HK, csl., SmarTone, HKT, China Mobile Hong Kong, Telecom Digital SUN Mobile, China Telecom Macau, 3 Macau, CTM , Broadway, Fortress, Suning and Viacom. In terms of selling price, the 8 + 256 version is priced at $7,988, and the 12 + 512 version is priced at $8,988. Users who start with it will have the opportunity to receive a pair of HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 worth $1,599 (first come, first served), three months of free 200GB HUAWEI Cloud service, DFS shopping offers and “Miracle: Blood Dancer” mobile game gift pack.

