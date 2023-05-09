Huawei P60 Pro review: first impression, hands-on and unboxing

Huawei presented the new P60 Pro for the European market in Munich today. We’ll take a look at the device, unpack it and give a first impression of what it has to offer.

The company doesn’t necessarily have it easy on the European market without Google services. With the Huawei P60 Pro, you try again with a special camera and a focus on mobile photography. The automatically adjustable, physical aperture is also new: the lens is called “Ultra Lighting XMAGE Camera” and can be adjusted between f/1.4 and f/4.0. A large aperture helps immensely with night shots.

Good news for all fans – the smartphone will be available in Germany and Austria.

Huawei P60 Pro unpacked





The Huawei P60 Pro comes in a simple but elegant packaging with a label of the device on the front. Opening the box, we see the smartphone itself, covered by a protective film. Compared to other manufacturers, there are also a number of accessories: a power adapter, USB-C cable, protective cover and a SIM needle.

Huawei P60 Pro first impression & hands-on

The Huawei P60 Pro also makes a high-quality first impression right from the start. I was of the same opinion about the previous models – Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro. I particularly like the back and the extensive accessories in the packaging. Furthermore, in the first few days of use, I noticed a solid battery life and good performance.

I was also surprised by the Huawei AppGallery, which now offers a really good selection of apps. However, the most important apps for many – WhatsApp, Instagram – still have to be downloaded externally.

The setup was a bit disturbing, in which many additional apps are imposed, but they can be deselected. At 6.67 inches, the smartphone is quite big, a bit too much for me. 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory are also comparatively small by today’s standards. However, this is probably due to the US sanctions that other hardware is not available for the Chinese here.

This entire package costs Huawei 1,199 euros, which will be available in Germany and Austria from May 17th in the colors Rococo Pearl and Black. Will Huawei be successful with this price? We will clarify this question for you – in our detailed test report in the coming weeks.

recommendations for you