Huawei P60 Pro Unboxing & Mate X3 First Impression and Info – Tech Sloth

Huawei is back with a new flagship smartphone, a new foldable, new 16s notebooks, 4 watches and and and. But this is mainly about the new P60 Pro smartphone. Sure, there are prices: 1,200 for 8/256GB, 1,400 for 12/512GB and 2,200 for the foldable, which, by the way, has been completely redesigned. Gone are the days with just a larger external display, welcome to the “normal” fold Design. But more information and lots of first impressions can be found in the video.

similar posts