Huawei presented three new products in Dubai: the feeling with the United Arab Emirates is not accidental

In one of the most iconic skyscrapers in Dubai, the Address Sky View a few steps from the famous “dancing fountains” of the Burj Khalifa, Huawei launched three new products: the PC MateBook 16 D (13th generation), the tablet MatePad Pro da 13.2” and earphones FreeClip with a curious and innovative shape.

The Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s tallest skyscraper, stands behind the light panel announcing the Dubai event

At the event called “Creation of Beauty” several journalists from European newspapers participated (including the writer, ed) and the talented Italian illustrator Ale Giorginiwho took to the stage to explain how technology, especially tablets, have profoundly changed his creative process.

The Italian illustrator Ale Giorgini during his speech in Dubai

Giorgini previewed the new one MatePad Pro di Huawei with Oled display (2,880×1,920 pixels) and claims that the strengths of the tablet, compared to previous versions, are essentially three: it is much lighter (Huawei claims just 580g, which would make it 100g lighter than an Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, has a fluid operating system and can count on a smart pen – the new Huawei M-Pencil 3rd generation – extremely sensitive.

“For my work I also use the Apple Pencil and I must say that Huawei’s M-Pencil, especially in the shades it can produce, is a superior product” Giorgini told Italian Tech.

The 13.2″ MatePad Pro and the 13th generation MateBook D 16 will arrive in Europe – and therefore also in Italy – next January. FreeClips, however, are already available in our country.

The new earphones seem to best express Huawei’s strategy for its wearables, which focuses on aesthetics but also on the solidity of performances. The FreeClips are attached as if they were two clips, with a bow that holds together on one side the small sphere in which the speaker is integrated and, on the other, the battery that is fixed behind the ear.

The result is an extremely lightweight headset that you almost forget to wear. And that he remains firmly in my ear even if he shakes his head vigorously.

In short, FreeClips are earphones ideal for those who do sportsespecially for regular runners, but their particular ergonomic structure also makes them an extremely trendy object.

Huawei earphones are above all comfortable. Aside from the fact that there is no distinction between right and left earphones – which makes it easier to store them in their case – the FreeClips are auricolari open-ear: the sphere with the speaker in fact does not end in the external auditory canal but instead rests on the concha of the auricle.

FreeClips are less intrusive and can be worn for a long time without discomfort. But on the contrary there is no active noise cancellation. The sound performance, after a first test carried out in the demo area of ​​the event organized in Dubai, still seems good, also thanks to the adjustments that can be made through a dedicated equalizer. Of course, earphones don’t perform at their best in noisy environments.

The autonomy of the FreeClip – declared by Huawei – is 8 hours. But thanks to the charging that takes place in their case, it can reach a total of 36 hours. Two colors available: black and purple. They are on sale at a price of 199.90 euros.

Wearable Huawei pushes on smartwatches: here is the new Watch GT 4 and the Ultimate model in real gold by Pier Luigi Pisa 14 September 2023

The products launched in the United Arab Emirates are just the appetizer of a 2024 that the Asian company intends to experience as a protagonist. Its CEO, Richard Yu, recently said that next year Huawei will launch innovative devices ready to “rewrite the history of the tech industry”. Yu did not specify the nature of those products.

Richard Yu’s emphatic promise reflects a perceptible enthusiasm among the Huawei managers who flew to Dubai.

Just yesterday the agency Reuters wrote that in 2025 Huawei will open its first European mobile network equipment factory in France.

The factory will be built near Strasbourg despite several EU governments prohibiting or limiting – for security reasons – the use of 5G components produced by Huawei for telecommunications infrastructures. Among these was also France, which seems to have softened its position following a meeting between the French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire, and the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng which took place in Beijing last July.

Added to this news the optimism that arose just two months ago from the launch in China of the new top-of-the-range smartphone Mate 60 (and Mate 60 Pro) equipped with a “miraculous” advanced processor: the Kirin 9000s has 7 nanometers produced by Chinese company SMIC (Semiconductor International Manufacturing Corp). Of the Mate 60 series, which thanks to the new processor has returned to hook up to 5G, 2.4 million units have been shipped (Counterpoint data).

The Kirini 9000s took the world by surprise. In particular the USA, which has long placed an embargo on the technologies needed to create it. This means that SMIC created the new processor in house.

Strategikon The geopolitical significance of the Huawei chip which cannot exist, but which exists by Andrea Monti 06 December 2023

SMIC actually would have produced an even more advanced processor, the Kirin 9006c has 5 nanometerswhich was mounted on a new Huawei notebook available only in China: il Qingyun L540 da 14 pollici.

“Nanometers” is the measurement that indicates the average length of the transistors on the surface of the chip. The smaller the transistors (measured in nm), the more there can be in a given space. And this has a positive impact on the performance and energy efficiency of the processor.

However, a lower number of nanometers does not necessarily ensure a higher-performance processor. There are other elements at stake, such as the number of cores and the architecture of the processor itself. But Huawei’s steps forwardin a world that is increasingly hungry for advanced chips, puts the Chinese tech giant in a position to compete on a global level and free itself from dependence on US suppliers.

This is what American companies specializing in the production of processors feared – such as Nvidia, Intel (which produces the Intel Core i9 processor mounted on the 13th generation MateBook D 16) and Qualcomm – who have recently asked the US government to ease the restrictions imposed a year ago by the president Biden on the sale of semiconductors – the materials used to create transistors in processors – to Chinese companies.

Such restrictions could accelerate the development of an independent chip industry which could one day lead to Chinese dominance in this sector. “There is a risk of stimulating the development of an ecosystem driven by competitors – he said Tim Teter, general counsel of Nvidia – And this can have a very negative effect on US leadership in the semiconductor market, advanced technology and artificial intelligence.”

Own artificial intelligence it is one of the reasons that apparently links Huawei to the Emirates.

It is based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, an hour and a half’s drive from Dubai G42an artificial intelligence company controlled by Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum who according to the American government it is reportedly working with Chinese companies including Huawei.

In recent months, G42 has signed economic agreements with European pharmaceutical giants such as AstraZeneca and with an unidentified Silicon Valley company to build a “supercomputer.” Furthermore, last month G42 announced a partnership with OpenAIthe company that created ChatGPT, which will contribute to the spread of artificial intelligence in the Emirates.

Furthermore, in the Middle East Huawei is holding talks to launch an advanced 5G network – called 5.5G – which aims to improve the performance of technologies such as virtual reality and self-driving cars.

Huawei announced the first 5.5G equipment in Dubai this week, in collaboration with Du – one of the two telecommunications operators in the Emirates – and Saudi Telecom, a Saudi Arabian company.

Per Cao Ming, President of Huawei Wireless Networkfuture 5.5G networks will increase the data transmission speed of existing networks tenfold and contribute to the evolution of 6G.

Share this: Facebook

X

