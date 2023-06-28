Huawei Watch Buds in the test: This smartwatch always has its in-ears with it

Huawei is not running out of ideas: After the Chinese manufacturer had equipped its Watch D (test report) with a blood pressure cuff in the wristband, the Watch Buds integrated two full-fledged true wireless earbuds. The watch serves as a charging cradle.

Huawei is thus combining two types of devices for the first time, namely a classic smartwatch and headphones. This has a clear advantage: joggers or travelers always have their in-ears with them to listen to music or make phone calls while exercising or on the go. Gone are the days when you had to look for small headphones in your backpack.

model variants



The Huawei Watch Buds are only available in one version, namely with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The case is made of black stainless steel, the strap is made of black leather. Huawei does not have any alternative color or material options in its range. A variant with mobile phone support for making calls and surfing the Internet independently is also not available.

Design and comfort



Not surprisingly, the Watch Buds is anything but a slim smartwatch with a case height of almost 1.5 centimeters. Finally, the earbuds need to be accommodated. The watch has a rather bulky look. However, the special secret of the watch is not obvious.

A quick press of a button on the front of the case is enough for the display to show animated headphones and fold up on two sturdy hinges. Two tiny in-ears come to light, which sit securely in two small recesses using magnets. The mechanism should withstand at least 100,000 opening and closing operations.

Huawei uses black leather for the wristband, which feels comfortable on the skin. At just under 80 grams, the smartwatch is not lightweight. Still, she doesn’t mind. You can feel it sometimes, but it never makes itself felt negatively. Huawei offers separate straps made of plastic, leather, and stainless steel.

A disadvantage of the integrated headphones: Due to the folding mechanism, the watch is susceptible to moisture penetration. The use of swimming or diving is therefore prohibited. And even when showering and washing your hands, you need to be careful. A few drops are enough for the Watch Buds to report that moisture has penetrated the area of ​​the charging cradle. It is enough to blow away or wipe away the little water, in these homeopathic doses water is no problem for the watch.

Display



The Watch Buds have a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. Fonts and symbols are sharp, colors are bright, black is pitch dark and the viewing angle stability is great. The brightness can be controlled manually or is automatically adjusted by a sensor. The maximum brightness is also easily enough outdoors to effortlessly read the time and other information in direct sunlight. The display can be activated continuously for up to 20 minutes.

Earbuds



At just 4 grams per headphone, the earbuds are extremely lightweight and only the size of a fingertip. The scope of delivery includes various earphone attachments. It doesn’t matter which headphones you put in which ear: each earbud recognizes its own position.

The headphones are loaded in the belly of the watch. The Watch Buds battery has a capacity of 410 mAh, the Buds work with 30 mAh batteries. According to Huawei, you can listen to music for 4 hours and talk for 2.5 hours with fully charged earbuds when noise canceling is deactivated. When the noise reduction is activated, the battery life is reduced to two hours of music playback and two hours of calls. In the test, our musical sprinkling with the Huawei Buds lasted a little more than 3 hours, then their batteries were empty. The charging of the headphones in the smartwatch can also be switched off if you want to extend the runtime of the watch.

Once the smartwatch is set up, the Buds and watch pair automatically. Practical: Volume, noise reduction and equalizer effects can be conveniently controlled via the Huawei watch, as can the song selection. This can be done intuitively using a quick menu or a shortcut. In addition to the watch, a smartphone or another Bluetooth device is also suitable as a playback source.

The buds sit perfectly in the ear and are practically unnoticeable due to their low weight. The sound is decent. Basses are reasonably pronounced for the tiny devices, highs are quite clear, the earbuds are only a bit weak in the mid-range. However, as headphones you can take with you anywhere, their performance is commendable. Depending on the dial, the remaining capacity of the minis can be read directly from the watch.

Huawei Watch Buds im Test

Furnishing



The Huawei watch is equipped with accelerometer and gyroscope sensors, optical heart rate sensor, environment sensor, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC. It can also measure the oxygen content in the blood. ECG function, barometer and compass are missing.

The Watch Buds has saved breathing exercises, a weather forecast, stopwatch, timer, alarm clock and a flashlight as apps. Applications can be displayed either in a grid or in a list view. Of course, the watch records the steps taken and monitors sleep. We have already discussed the feature of music playback with the earbuds.

The Harmony OS operating system supports Android smartphones (from version 6.0) and iPhones (from iOS 12.0). Only owners of an Android smartphone can reply to incoming messages and add a few applications to the manageable range of apps. In principle, the smart functions are rather poor apart from the numerous health and fitness features.

service



The Watch Buds are operated intuitively and simply by swiping and touching the display. Pressing the crown takes you back to the start screen, another press and you’re in the apps. However, the crown does not support scrolling through menus.

The working pace of the Huawei watch is good. Programs start quickly, menus can be changed quickly. Even first-time users of a smartwatch can quickly find their way around the clear and logical menu structure.

sports and fitness



How many steps have you already taken, how many minutes have you been active? Striking activity rings make it clear at a glance how far away you are from your daily goals.

The Watch Buds has stored more than 70 training programs, including disciplines such as walking, running, cycling, jumping rope, cross trainer and rowing machine. Routes covered can be recorded via GPS and then displayed in Huawei’s “Health” app.

The “Training Ability Index” compares your own running performance with the performance of other runners. Joggers also benefit from coach functions and running plans, among other things. In addition, the watch shows the training load of the past seven days and reveals the recovery level and regeneration time.

battery pack



In order to compare the battery life with other smartwatches, we did not charge the integrated earbuds via the watch for this test category. The Watch Buds lasted around a week with GPS deactivated, display brightness no more than 50 percent and with sleep tracking and heart rate analysis. That’s a very decent value. Charging on the shell took about 80 minutes to bring a dead battery back to 100 percent.

Preis



Huawei itself charges 499 euros for the Watch Buds on its website. The current best offer on Ebay is 480 euros.

Conclusion



We give a thumbs up for the innovative concept of the Huawei Watch Buds. This smartwatch is really original. Integrating earbuds into a watch is an idea you have to come up with first. The sound quality of the small headphones is okay and perfectly sufficient for on the go. However, Huawei buys the secret hiding place in the belly of the watch with a rather bulky housing and the fact that the watch buds do not tolerate water.

