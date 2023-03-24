Huawei Watch Ultimate

Seeing that Apple Watch Ultra has successfully entered the high-end and outdoor sports market, Huawei, which is still quite influential in the wearable device industry, has now given its own “ultimate” response. At the P60 series launch conference not long ago, they officially released Huawei Watch Ultimate. This product has a design that resembles a luxury watch, and also uses high-end materials such as amorphous zirconium alloy, nano-microcrystalline ceramics, and sapphire. According to your needs, you can choose titanium or rubber straps. Among them, two rubber straps will be included in the box, and there is a long one inside for users to use during deep diving.

When it comes to deep diving, the main function of Apple Watch Ultra, Huawei is also very concerned this time. Watch Ultimate meets the ISO 22810 waterproof standard and EN 13319 diving standard. It provides a variety of diving modes such as recreational scuba diving, free diving, and technical diving. It supports up to 100 meters deep diving (100 meters deep waterproof, 40 meters deep record). It is based on the Bühlmann diving algorithm model and can provide CEIL data and emergency prediction. Through the single crown and double buttons on the side of the machine, you can also complete various operations while wearing gloves. In addition, the device also has functions such as diving guidance, decompression stop, overtime and ultra-depth prediction, safety alarm, no-fly time suggestion, etc., and can help users perform hover timing and apnea training.

At the same time, Watch Ultimate also has an outdoor adventure mode. It can rely on “five-star dual-frequency” to achieve faster and more accurate positioning, and provides support functions such as mark point return, abnormal physical signs reminder, and two-way Beidou satellite information. The device supports heart rate, blood oxygen, body temperature, and sleep monitoring. There are more than 20 professional and more than 100 basic sports modes, including golf. In addition, Huawei has also cooperated with relevant medical institutions to prepare research and analysis reports on the health status of the heart (including ECG), blood vessels, breathing, and sleep for users. The watch itself uses a 1.5-inch 466×466 AMOLED screen with a 530mAh battery, which claims to last 14 days and 8 days in “typical” and “heavy” scenarios, respectively. Charging is wireless and takes 60 minutes to fully charge.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate rubber strap model with a black body is priced at RMB 5,999, and the model with a blue frame and silver titanium strap is priced at RMB 6,999. The new product will be pre-sold in mainland China from now on, and will surely enter the European market later.