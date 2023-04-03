Home Technology Huawei Watch Ultimate, the smartwatch disguised as a chronograph
After revealing at the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (here all our news) the curious Watch Buds, a watch with a pair of tiny earphones inside, Huawei remains in the field of wearables and is also selling a new smartwatch and a new pair of earphones for the Italian market. Separate each other, though.

The clock is called Watch Ultimate and it goes in the opposite direction to what many are going even noble brands (such as Apple): Looks like a chronograph entirely and not a smartwatch at all.

For those who love the outdoors

Made of a zirconium-based metal alloy, it comes in black or blue and has Amoled display with Ltpo technology (things?) and 1.5″ and is clearly aimed at people who travel a lot, very busy and also with intense physical activity, not just those who want a smartwatch for phone notifications. The display can show the time of 24 cities in 24 different time zones, it is customizable thanks to the preloaded watch faces or available on the app Huawei Health and has high-strength sapphire glass cover; moreover, the strap of the blue (more expensive) version is made of titanium alloy.

For who will use it in marethe new Huawei Watch Ultimate is waterproof up to 100 meters deep, has an integrated acoustic signal, an Immersion mode with 4 different underwater activities (recreational, technical, free, with depth gauge), while for lovers of excursions it has a large array of sensors for positioning and navigation, an Expedition mode, obviously the detection of parameters such as heart rate, arterial stiffness, blood oxygenation, stress and sleep and above all a drums which should guarantee up to two consecutive weeks of use.

Like many other products of the genre, also the new Huawei Watch Ultimate it doesn’t come cheap: for the black version, an expense of 749.90 euros must be taken into account, which becomes 899.90 for the blue one. The watch is already available in Italy, as well as the new FreeBuds 5 earphonesequipped with high-resolution audio, active noise cancellation and fast-charging battery: they cost 99.90 euros.

