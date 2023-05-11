Huawei’s latest flagship HUAWEI P60 Pro released in Hong Kong, and the thin and light folding machine HUAWEI Mate X3 debuted on the same day

Huawei released 5 new products in Hong Kong today, including the flagship HUAWEI P60 Pro with super-spotting XMAGE imaging system, the thin and durable foldable flagship mobile phone HUAWEI Mate X3, the diving smart watch HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, and the unique shape design The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 and the thin and slim smart bracelet HUAWEI Band 8 each have their own selling points.

HUAWEI P60 Pro

The HUAWEI P60 Pro redesigns the optical system and fully upgrades it. It adopts a 48-megapixel super-concentrating main lens with a ten-stage variable physical aperture from F1.4 – F4.0, a large aperture high-transmittance lens group, and an RYYB super-sensitive sensor , while keeping the body lightweight, the amount of light entering the lens has been greatly increased, and rich details can still be captured under low-light shooting. Equipped with the new XD Fusion Pro image engine and new texture imaging technology, it can accurately restore what you see every day.

The new 48-megapixel super-concentrating night vision telephoto lens is equipped with a large aperture of F2.1. The first condenser lens group is added to gather more light. It is also combined with the RYYB super-sensitive sensor to greatly increase the amount of light entering the telephoto lens. The zoom lens group can support mobile focusing with a long mechanical stroke, bringing more flexible focusing distances, and can obtain clear imaging effects regardless of long-distance or macro shooting; the product also brings the industry’s first telephoto three-axis sensor The displacement anti-vibration system achieves sub-pixel vibration compensation accuracy to ensure smooth and stable images. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, allowing users to easily capture wide-ranging images.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro features a 6.67-inch quad-curved screen. The slightly curved design makes the corners of the screen look more rounded, bringing a boundless field of view and a more comfortable grip and touch experience. It supports 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate LTPO dynamic screen, cooperates with 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and supports full color gamut color management and metamerism color correction technology, bringing delicate and accurate color display effect. Coupled with Huawei’s self-developed Kunlun glass, the overall drop resistance has been increased by 10 times, and it also supports IP68 dustproof and anti-dust functions, allowing users to cope with daily needs without worry.

The phone uses a 4,815mAh battery, supports 88W HUAWEI SuperCharge wired charging and 50W HUAWEI SuperCharge wireless charging, and also supports wireless reverse charging. In the HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo mode, the phone can be charged to half of the power in 10 minutes.

The brand-new Rococo white color scheme is made with the “Natural Fritillaria Craft” technology, which incorporates natural mineral pearl powder into the handmade process to achieve an unrepeatable natural texture like natural Fritillaria, making each HUAWEI P60 Pro mobile phone unique.

HUAWEI P60 Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) version and (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM) version are now available at designated retailers and operators including HUAWEI Shatian New Town Plaza Experience Store, 1010, 3HK, csl., SmarTone, HKT, Available at China Mobile Hong Kong, Telecom Digital SUN Mobile, China Telecom Macau, 3 Macau, CTM, Broadway, Fortress, Suning and Viacom, available in Rococo White and Feather Black, with suggested retail prices of HK$7,988 and HK$8,988.

HUAWEI P60 Pro silicone case, multi-directional stand case and smart window case are available at designated retailers from now on. Silicone protective case and multi-directional stand protective case are available in white and black colors, and the smart window protective case is available in black color.

Customers who purchase the brand-new HUAWEI P60 Pro from Hong Kong and Macau original factory at designated retailers and operators will have the opportunity to enjoy the following wonderful privileges:

1. A chance to get a pair of HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 (valued at HK$1,599), first-come-first-served, while supplies last;

2. “200GB Continuous Monthly Subscription” Service: Users who register a new HUAWEI ID on their mobile phone, or log in to an existing HUAWEI ID, and activate the “200GB Continuous Monthly Subscription” service, have the opportunity to enjoy three months of free 200GB HUAWEI Cloud service. Users can manually cancel the “200GB continuous monthly subscription” service at any time.

3. “DFS Shopping Offer”: Users can get HK$100 off when they spend HK$1,888 or more at DFS.

4. “Miracle Blood Dancer” mobile game gift pack.

HUAWEI Mate X3

The body of HUAWEI Mate X3 has been redesigned, adopting an innovative ultra-light concave structure and micron-level precision fine-tuning, plus materials including ultra-light diamond aluminum and carbon fiber, and the weight is only 239g, which is similar to that of ordinary straight-body non-folding flagship phones . In terms of thickness, HUAWEI Mate X3 adopts the industry’s thinnest integrated Type-C component design, and adds the industry’s thinnest hinge hinge. Through a series of ultra-thin component customization and structural process improvement, the mobile phone space utilization rate is improved in an all-round way. Unimaginable slim body, the thickness is only 11.08mm when folded, and only 5.3mm when unfolded; with the four-curved folding body design, the body is round and graceful, taking into account both visual and tactile sensations.

The HUAWEI Mate X3 adopts an inward-folding design, and the screen technology is both “inside and outside”. For the first time, impact-resistant non-Newtonian fluid materials are used in the lamination of the inner screen. Through Huawei’s self-developed material technology, the material is soft when it is bent at a slow speed, and it instantly becomes a hard material when it is impacted quickly, bringing excellent performance. Anti-shock effect. Through the ultra-reliable internal and external screen technology, HUAWEI Mate X3 has also obtained the Swiss SGS double five-star anti-drop authoritative certification, and supports IPX8 waterproof specifications, making users feel more at ease when using it.

The HUAWEI Mate X3 supports the new Huawei Immersive Display technology, equipped with a 6.4-inch 2,504 x 1,080 resolution OLED outer screen and a 7.85-inch 2,496 x 2,224 resolution foldable OLED inner screen. Both internal and external dual screens support 426 PPI ultra-high pixel density, 120Hz dynamic high refresh rate, etc. HUAWEI Mate X3 is also equipped with an all-environment intelligent light-sensing display for the first time, which realizes dynamic adjustment from screen brightness to pixel display, achieving a consistent visual perception experience in different light and dark environments, and can display clearly even under low light sources.

The HUAWEI Mate X3 has a built-in 4,800mAh large battery, which supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge wired super fast charging, 50W HUAWEI SuperCharge wireless super fast charging, and wireless reverse charging functions to comprehensively enhance the user’s battery life experience. Equipped with an ultra-cool cross-axis graphene heat dissipation system, through the first use of 1800W/m·K ultra-high thermal conductivity graphene, it can achieve uniform heat conduction in charging, gaming and other scenes, greatly improving the heat dissipation capacity, and meeting the needs of users for different mobile work or entertainment.

HUAWEI Mate X3 supports super-sensing XMAGE imaging technology, equipped with a 50-megapixel super-sensing main lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Both the main camera and the telephoto lens support RYYB super-sensing imaging technology, which increases the amount of incoming light by 40%, bringing more accurate colors and rich details.

HUAWEI Mate X3 is now available at retailers including HUAWEI Shatin New Town Plaza Experience Store, 1010, 3HK, csl., SmarTone, HKT, China Mobile Hong Kong, China Telecom Macau, 3 Macau, CTM, Broadway, Fortress, Suning and ViaSun is available in two colors: Feather Sand Black and Aoyama Dai, with a suggested retail price of HK$15,988.

The HUAWEI Mate X3 multi-directional stand case and window stand case are available at designated retailers from now on. Both products are available in black.

Customers who purchase the brand-new HUAWEI Mate X3 Hong Kong and Macau original licensed products at designated retailers and operators will have the opportunity to enjoy the following wonderful privileges:

1. There is a chance to get a HUAWEI Mate X3 original window bracket protective case (black) (valued at HK$369), the gift is first come first served, while stocks last;

2. “200GB Continuous Monthly Subscription” Service: Users who register a new HUAWEI ID on their mobile phone, or log in to an existing HUAWEI ID, and activate the “200GB Continuous Monthly Subscription” service, have the opportunity to enjoy three months of free 200GB HUAWEI Cloud service. Users can manually cancel the “200GB continuous monthly subscription” service at any time.

3. “DFS Shopping Offer”: Users can get HK$100 off when they spend HK$1,888 or more at DFS.

4. “Miracle Blood Dancer” mobile game gift pack.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is the first to use ultra-strong amorphous zirconium alloy material. Compared with the traditional stainless steel case, the amorphous zirconium liquid metal case is 2.5 times harder, 4.5 times stronger, and stronger in corrosion resistance, making the watch more durable. strong and sturdy. The watch is equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED flexible high-definition screen, high-strength sapphire glass mirror and nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel.

The watch adopts innovative whole machine waterproof technology, with 16 precision waterproof structures, original micron filter layer and brand new waterproof and breathable membrane to create top waterproof and sealing performance. HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is the industry’s first smart watch that supports 100-meter deep diving and supports audio functions. It complies with the ISO 22810 waterproof standard and the EN 13319 diving equipment engineering standard, allowing users to easily go up and down the mountain, while supporting freediving and scuba diving , recreational diving and other diving modes to further meet the needs of diving enthusiasts.

In addition, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate supports a new outdoor adventure mode, through the precise five-star dual-frequency positioning system, location markers, trajectory round-trip, health data detection, real-time heart rate and blood oxygen detection and other functions, and also supports a special dark light mode, Surface content is clearly visible even in dark environments, allowing users to explore with greater peace of mind.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate will be available in late May with a suggested retail price of HK$7,899.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 adopts a subverting traditional water drop design, with a full-surface streamlined body. The product has undergone tens of thousands of ergonomic simulation tests to create a curve that can perfectly fit the auricle. It supports all-round multi-point support and reduces Discomfort during wearing brings a more comfortable experience; the original arch bridge earbar can disperse the pressure on the earphone and ear canal during tapping operation, making the interactive experience more stable and easy.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 is equipped with a super magnetic surge unit, which adopts a dual magnetic circuit architecture design, bringing a mellow, deep, surging and powerful sense of hearing. With the bass sound pressure Turbo technology, the vibration sound resistance of the diaphragm is smaller, and the low frequency effect is significantly improved. At the same time, the earphones support ultra-wide frequency dynamic EQ, provide a triple hearing enhancement algorithm, and adjust the sound effect for the frequency range of 100Hz – 2kHz, reducing the listening difference caused by the structure of the ear canal, wearing status and volume level, and ensuring the user’s sense of hearing Delicate as one. The product has also obtained HWA and Hi-Res Audio Wireless double gold standard certification, bringing users the ultimate pure listening experience.

It also supports three-microphone hybrid noise reduction and ear canal adaptive noise reduction, which can provide the best noise reduction solution according to the user’s ear shape and earphone wearing status; with intelligent dynamic noise reduction, it can quickly identify the noise of the surrounding environment and automatically adjust the noise of different noise levels. noise reduction mode. The three-microphone hybrid noise reduction combined with the deep neural network algorithm (DNN) has greatly improved the voice call quality of the headset. Even in noisy environments such as subway stations, coffee shops, and outdoors, users can still make clear calls.

In terms of usage time, the product can support up to 30 hours of playback, and also supports super fast charging technology. Just put the earphones into the charging box and charge for 5 minutes, and you can listen to music for up to 2 hours.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 will be available at retailers including HUAWEI Shatin New Town Plaza Experience Store, 1010, csl., HKT, China Telecom Macau, 3 Macau, Broadway, Fortress, Suning and Viacom from now on. Ceramic White and Frost Silver are available And coral orange color, the suggested retail price is HK$1,199.

HUAWEI Band 8

HUAWEI Band 8 has a thin and light design, the body weighs only 14g, 2g lighter than the previous generation, and the thickness is only 8.99mm. It is Huawei’s first large-screen smart bracelet with a thickness of less than 9mm. Equipped with a 1.47-inch AMOLED colorful full screen with a resolution of up to 368 x 194, which makes the display more delicate. The overall visual style of the display screen and graphics has also been further adjusted to make the overall use more concise.

HUAWEI Band 8 provides more professional sports and health functions, including the new HUAWEI TruSleep 3.0 sleep detection technology and HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0 heart rate detection technology. Effectively manage personal health. The product also has excellent battery life and supports super fast charging technology. It can be used for two days after charging for 5 minutes, and it can be fully charged in only 45 minutes. It can be used for up to 14 days when fully charged, allowing users to avoid the trouble of frequent charging.

HUAWEI Band 8 will be available from late May with a suggested retail price of HK$369.