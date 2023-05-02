HUAWEI’s new spring products that make players exclaim!Ultra-solid liquid metal WATCH Ultimate deep-diving smart watch, WATCH Buds earphone watch 2-in-1, WATCH GT Cyber ​​military-certified replacement watch, FreeBuds 5 ultra-magnetic noise-cancelling earphones and 4G CPE 3 router debut

HUAWEI’s Taiwan agent introduced the “WATCH Ultimate Sports Diving Watch” capable of diving to 100 meters, the “WATCH Buds” that combines earphones and watches in one, as well as the “WATCH GT Cyber” smart watch with interchangeable cases, and the water drop-shaped “FreeBuds” 5″ True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones, while bringing “HUAWEI 4G CPE 3 Router” for home networks, a variety of new products to meet the needs of different users, from now on at Huawei brand stores (Taipei Sanchuang, Kaohsiung Dream Times) and Tsan Kuen store, Shunfa store, National Electronics, PChome24h shopping, momo shopping network, YAHOO! Shopping mall, Shopee shopping and other channels are now on sale!

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Ultra-Rugged Amorphous Zirconium Alloy Smart Watch Up to 100 Meters Deep Dive

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is the world‘s first smart watch made of ultra-strong amorphous zirconium alloy, which is stronger, more wear-resistant, and more corrosion-resistant. Compared with stainless steel cases, it is 4.5 times stronger, 2.5 times harder, and 17.4% lighter , 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, closely attached to the sapphire glass mirror, and the 360° compass bezel design helps the user to control the direction more easily, and accompany the user to grasp important information at any time when diving or climbing. High fashion sense!

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is Huawei’s first smart watch that supports 100-meter diving. It complies with internationally recognized diving standards such as ISO 22810 waterproof standard and EN 13319 diving standard. It uses innovative waterproof technology to break through the limit of 100-meter waterproof performance of smart watches. Contains 16 precision waterproof structures, original micron filter layer and brand-new waterproof and breathable membrane, which bring superior waterproof and sealing performance, and dive into the deep sea without fear of high pressure.

The 100-meter submersible-grade waterproof provides a variety of diving modes such as recreational diving, scuba diving, instrument diving and free diving, and provides professional data records, diving algorithms and diving guidance, as well as CEIL and other data and emergency predictions! It can also record depth curves, speed curves, temperature curves and other related records of the whole underwater process. The first hovering timer has detection and reminder functions. In free diving mode, it supports automatic detection of hovering status and independent timing. The unique Flexible breath-hold training supports voice prompts and whole-process blood oxygen and heart rate records, which can assist multi-scenario daily training. More scientific training modes can also be selected, allowing users to confidently master each hovering training.

In addition, HUAWEI Watch Ultimate provides accurate dual-frequency GPS and five-star positioning capabilities, enabling faster and more accurate positioning. There is also a special low-light mode design, which is clear and not dazzling in dark environments. The powerful outdoor sports mode supports hiking, mountaineering, and cross-country sports In this mode, you can customize the layout of the dial, intuitively display heart rate, GPS positioning and other parameters, and use the 8-channel heart rate module as an all-round outdoor information partner to accurately capture dynamic heart rate and other health indicators, and detect data such as blood oxygen and heart rate during exercise. When the heart rate or blood oxygen is abnormal during exercise, it can send a reminder in time, just like a close partner who keeps an eye on your outdoor exercise status and exercise safety!

In addition to extreme sports and deep diving, various daily sports records are also basic! HUAWEI Watch Ultimate provides more than 20 professional sports modes and more than 100 basic sports modes to meet the needs of different outdoor sports. When hiking, climbing, trail running and more outdoor sports, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate can intelligently track various indicators, 8 photoelectric sensors, two sets of light sources, upgraded AI algorithm and curved glass lens, which can more accurately control heart rate detection , blood oxygen detection, stress detection, sleep detection, calorie consumption, activity time, distance, route, etc., with professional data and suggestions, accompany users to challenge further scenery.

Battery life is an item that sports enthusiasts are very concerned about. HUAWEI Watch Ultimate provides up to 14 days of battery life. The new fast charging system can fully charge the watch in 60 minutes!

The vertical and horizontal silver is inspired by the exploration of the deep sea. The four corners are hollowed out at the bottom of the flying wing sailboat, which is flexible and flying; the dark blue nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel shows the deep charm of the blue ocean on the wrist; it is paired with a durable aviation-grade titanium strap, which is light, durable and comfortable to wear, allowing users to Make a statement at meetings, gatherings and formal occasions. It can also be replaced with a professional diving strap to dive into deeper secrets.

The galloping black mysterious deep black tone is equipped with a nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel, and the red scale mark is clearly visible, taking you to explore the limit. HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate accompanies users all the way forward! With the HNBR high elastic rubber strap, it is light and comfortable to wear, with high durability such as waterproof and low temperature resistance, and it can meet different outdoor challenges with outstanding performance.

WATCH Ultimate launches galloping black and vertical and horizontal silver colors, priced at NT$22,990 and NT$25,990 respectively. Buy WATCH Ultimate before 4/30 and purchase an additional 500 yuan to get FreeBuds Pro 2 Galaxy Blue (original price NTD$5,990).

Smart Watch and Wireless Headphones 2-in-1 Innovative Design HUAWEI WATCH Buds

Huawei reconstructs and integrates smart watches and wireless earphones. HUAWEI WATCH Buds focuses on the black technology of TWS true wireless Bluetooth earphones and smart watches. It can make the earphone and the watch cover firmly adsorb, not only convenient and easy to take, but also easy to correct the alignment with the help of magnetic force! The sound quality of the integrated small headphones is pure and rich in details. The four-magnetic design of the full-band micro-panel unit and the planar voice coil have full-band high-resolution power, pure sound quality and rich details.

Noise reduction can be achieved in such a small size. HUAWEI WATCH Buds have built-in headphones that provide ANC active noise reduction function to reduce environmental noise. When necessary, they can also switch to transparent transmission mode to allow users to hear the surrounding sounds. When talking on the phone, they can pass through Bone conduction sensors, dual microphones and a deep neural network call noise reduction algorithm can identify and enhance the speaker’s voice, suppress environmental noise, and make calls clearer.

It can also optimize the sense of hearing in real time according to the difference in the structure of the ear canal, the wearing status, and the volume level. When matching, there is also a self-adjusting recognition technology for the left and right ears. No matter which ear the two earphones are worn on, they can automatically switch to the corresponding left and right sound. In addition, the single ear is only 4 grams of light weight, which is quite light and comfortable to carry and wear!

In addition, for earphone control, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds built-in earphones use a unique wide-area auricle touch technology. After wearing the earphones, the user can freely touch the cheek area near the tragus, double-click to answer the call, play or pause Music, three-click switch noise reduction function, you can also customize the function you want through the APP!

On the surface of HUAWEI WATCH Buds, the 3D curved glass shell is seamlessly embedded into the stainless steel body tempered at 1300°C. The buttons and crown are embellished with 710 Paris studs. The newly upgraded TruSleep 3.0 sleep monitoring is more accurate. Supports continuous heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen detection.

You can also use more than 80+ exercise modes to record your own exercise status. With the Huawei Sports Health APP, you can customize running plans for users, and it also supports various non-wading professional exercise modes such as bicycles, skipping ropes, and elliptical machines. Music can also be stored in the watch, and you can listen to it directly through the built-in Bluetooth headset. You can easily enjoy the fitness time while exercising and listening to music without carrying your mobile phone!

In terms of battery life, the built-in earphones of HUAWEI WATCH Buds can be charged by the power of the smart watch itself. For the first time, it uses a wireless super fast charging base made of high thermal conductivity oxide ceramics. The heat dissipation capacity is 100% higher than that of the previous generation, making charging faster. It can be used for up to 48 hours after being fully charged. It is available in black and khaki, and is equipped with a calfskin strap and a leather texture strap respectively. The price is NT$14,990! Buy WATCH Buds before 4/30, and you can get WATCH FIT 2 Magic Night Black (original price NT$4,990) with an additional purchase of 500 yuan

HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber ​​smart watch with “interchangeable case”

HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber ​​focuses on ever-changing styles and cool sports. The case can be freely replaced through a simple press-type quick-release design. On the surface, there are exclusive case-changing animations and six sets of Cyber-exclusive themes. Whether it is a gathering of friends or outdoors Sports or daily wear, you can easily change into a new style to show your personal characteristics and match clothing changes.

HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber ​​has passed the rigorous 16 military standard tests, and can easily control various scenes. Its excellent 5ATM waterproof performance meets the ISO 22810:2010 standard 5ATM protection level requirements, and can be waterproof up to 50 meters deep. Water sports in water areas, common high temperature, low temperature, seaside, jungle and other outdoor scenes have excellent body protection, more than 100 sports modes including running, swimming, mountain climbing and other professional sports modes, you can also define your own hip-hop, Frisbee, skateboard , parkour and other personalized sports modes, GPS supports five major satellite systems: Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, precise positioning can record various trajectories for outdoor sports, and fully record your own sports conditions!

HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber ​​provides 24/7 heart rate detection, 24/7 blood oxygen detection, sleep detection, stress detection and other all-round health management. With Huawei Sports Health APP, it can synchronize exercise and health monitoring data in time. At the same time, HUAWEI TruSleep™ scientific sleep function It has also been upgraded again. Through the HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, eight photoelectric sensors in a circular layout and two sets of light sources can receive more effective signals. The curved glass lens between the watch and the wrist also makes it more comfortable to wear. Reduce external light interference, further filter various interference signals, and accurately detect dynamic heart rate even during strenuous exercise, while effectively improving the accuracy of blood oxygen and other health data! Through physiological indicators such as body dynamics, heart rate, and HRV heart rate variability, the accuracy of sleep recognition can be improved. At the same time, it can capture sleep types and sleep problems based on sleep data and provide professional analysis and systematic improvement suggestions! Intelligent stress tracking algorithm and HUAWEI TruRelax™ technology can guide breathing adjustment and relieve stress!

In addition, HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber ​​provides smart Bluetooth calls. After connecting to the phone’s Bluetooth, it can not only answer calls, connect to the phone book and make call records, but also remind messages, emails, calendars, weather, alarm clocks, social platforms and other messages in daily life. , music can also be stored in the watch, you can listen to it after pairing with a Bluetooth headset, and you don’t need to carry an extra mobile phone when you go out to exercise, you can easily enjoy the fitness time while exercising and listening to music!

In terms of battery life, HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber ​​is equipped with a wireless charging function, which can be reverse-charged with a mobile phone. It lasts for 13 hours when GPS is turned on for 7 days in a mild scene and 4 days in a severe scene.

HUAWEI WATCH GT Cyber ​​launched two styles: Urban Pioneer – Luminous Gold Black, Sports Function – Magic Night Black/Sky Gray, priced at NT$6,990 and NT$6,490 respectively, and the GT Cyber ​​case can be purchased separately. Six colors are available: magic night black/sky gray/morning yellow, priced at NT$1,090, Yaojin black/moonlight white/enchanted sea blue, priced at NT$1,990! Buy WATCH GT Cyber ​​before 4/30, and you can get FreeBuds 5i Interstellar Black with an additional purchase of 500 yuan (original price NTD2,490 yuan)

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 semi-in-ear comfortable noise-canceling Bluetooth headset is the first choice for those who insist on the ultimate sound quality

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 is designed with water droplets in mind. The innovative full-surface streamline design provides both internal and external listening aesthetics. The newly upgraded dynamic coil is equipped with a dual magnetic circuit structure with super magnetic induction force and bass sound pressure Turbo technology, which greatly increases air circulation. The volume reduces the obstruction of the diaphragm when it vibrates. With the custom-made bass enhancement tube, the low-frequency sensitivity is increased by 30% compared with the previous generation, and the bass dives to 16 Hz. It can burst out full-bodied, deep and powerful bass, and supports dual high-resolution audio Transmission, ultra-wideband real-time listening optimization, bringing a good sound that moves people’s hearts.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 is IP54 dust-proof and water-resistant, supports L2HC and LDAC™ dual high-resolution audio, with a transmission rate of up to 990 kbps; supports lossless transmission of 96 kHz/24 bit audio, ultra-wideband real-time listening optimization, and can target up to 100 Hz The frequency range of ~2 kHz optimizes the sound effect in real time, and the high-frequency coverage is wider, which improves the difference in hearing caused by the shape of the ear canal, the wearing state, and the volume level!

Different from commercially available in-ear headphones, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 is based on a full-curved surface design and semi-in-ear comfort and noise reduction as the core. The fully streamlined body design that has passed tens of thousands of ergonomic simulation tests can better fit the ear The contour of the body and through the wearing comfort and breathability of the semi-in-ear type, it is easy to cause discomfort or slip out of the ear when wearing in-ear headphones, but users who want to have ANC active noise reduction have a new choice!

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 can automatically deploy the best noise reduction solution according to the ear canal, ear shape, and earphone wearing status. The ANC active noise reduction function can reduce environmental noise, and it can also be switched to transparent transmission mode to allow users to hear surrounding sounds when necessary. During normal phone conversations, Smart Dynamic Noise Reduction can recognize human voices and enhance the speaker’s voice, suppressing environmental noise, allowing clear calls even in noisy environments.

In terms of battery life, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 headphones can play music for up to 2 hours after being placed back in the charging box for 5 minutes of charging. The headset can be continuously listened to for 5 hours on a single full charge, and the total listening time can reach 30 hours with the charging box. Touch gestures Swipe or double-click on the touch-sensitive area to quickly adjust the volume or answer a call. The smart connection function can connect two devices at the same time without switching back and forth. It supports seamless audio switching between TVs, laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other devices!

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 color scheme includes calm and deep frost silver; advanced and simple ceramic white and coral orange inspired by Huawei’s TECH4ALL coral reef protection project. The suggested price is NT$4,990!

No construction required, just plug in and use! HUAWEI 4G CPE 3 Router

Many people have the demand for Wi-Fi wireless network at home, but due to the limitation of the home environment, it is not easy to pull the wire or do not want to damage the decoration, or it is not suitable to apply for construction in the rental house or dormitory, which will make the application for ADSL or optical fiber difficult. hinder! To this end, HUAWEI launched the “HUAWEI 4G CPE 3 Router”, which converts 4G mobile network to Wi-Fi wireless network.

The HUAWEI 4G CPE 3 router provides four different connection methods, including “mobile network to Wi-Fi, mobile network to wired, broadband network to Wi-Fi” and “broadband network to wired”, just plug in the Nano -SIM card and the router is connected to the power supply, and can convert the mobile network signal to 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi network, so that users can choose the best frequency band according to the equipment used, and can also The device is automatically connected through dual-mode integration, and the maximum download/upload rate reaches 300Mbps/100Mbps. If there are other HUAWEI Wi-Fi routers in the installation environment, Hongmeng Mesh+ networking can also be used to achieve fast pairing and connection!

The weight of the HUAWEI 4G CPE 3 router is only 230 grams, and the thickness is only 25mm. After inserting the SIM card and connecting to the power supply, it can be placed in a place with good 4G reception. Using the HUAWEI AI Life APP, it can also perform network management. Coverage, network error detection, intelligent troubleshooting and other functions, to help users find the best placement suggestions, so that the signal coverage status is clear at a glance!

For Internet security, the HUAWEI 4G CPE 3 router has a built-in HUAWEI HomeSec to protect the network security, which can protect the network from network attacks and brute force attacks, prevent unfamiliar devices from trying to connect, and can also set up dedicated Wi-Fi for visitors To prevent your main network from being browsed!

