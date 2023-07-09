Hubble continues to amaze! Look at what a beautiful galaxy he has captured

Our journey to discover the cosmos continues thanks to the powerful scientific instruments of space telescopes. This time, the extraordinary and tireless telescope NASA/ESA Hubble photographed a beautiful spiral galaxy, an explosion of colors that leaves you speechless. Let’s watch it together.

The wonderful spiral galaxy, which we can observe in the photo below, is UGC 11860 an incredible galactic conformation about 184 million light years away from us, precisely in the constellation of Pegasusone of the 88 modern constellations, as well as being also one of the ancient 48 listed by Ptolemy.

From the new Hubble Space Telescope image from NASA/ESA/ it almost seems as if the galaxy is floating serenely nestled in a field of other ‘sisters’ in the background, but this tranquil appearance is deceptive, as within it has recently hosted a stellar explosion of almost unimaginable energy.

In fact, in 2014, it was taken over in UGC 11860 a supernova explosion, the catastrophically violent end of the life of a massive star, which astronomers immediately began studying to evaluate the consequences of such an event and analyze the lingering remnants of this vast cosmic explosionusing the powerful Wide Field Camera 3 by Hubble.

Several research teams have since explored it thoroughly UGC 11860per obtain more and more information about these star systems which finally reach their end of life in the supernova event.

The importance of these extremely energetic complex processes lies in the fact that they are mainly responsible for the forging of the elements present in the periodic table between silicon and nickel. This means that understanding the influence of the masses and compositions of progenitor star systems is critical to explain how many of life’s constituent chemicals originated here on Earth.

For now, while waiting to answer the key questions of the universe, we can enjoy the splendid images released by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center which periodically lets us participate in the wonders that Hubble captures in its tireless observation of the cosmos.

Speaking of Hubble, here are some curiosities and successes of the telescope with glasses.

