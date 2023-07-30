Hubble gives us a unique shot: Look at that “quiet” galaxy

Hubble really doesn’t want to retire, on the contrary, keep giving us incredible photos of the cosmos taken with his indestructible technological eye, made up of cutting-edge instruments. This time his gaze rested on a seemingly calm galaxy, which fascinates with its colors and its majesty.

In the photo below, in fact, the spiral galaxy UGC 12295 (this is its specific nomenclature) it almost seems to relax quietly under the eye of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope which, since that now distant April 24, 1990, has tirelessly continued its work.

The galaxy in question, which seems so “within reach”, instead it is located about 192 million light-years away from Earthin the constellation Pisces, and is nearly frontal when viewed from our planet, showing a distinctive bright central bar and tightly coiled spiral arms.

Despite his seemingly calm appearance, UGC 12295 hosted a catastrophically violent explosion, a supernova eventdetected by experts in 2015. These very powerful cosmic events are characterized by the explosive death of massive stars and are responsible for forging many of the elements that are also found here on Earth.

Two different teams of astronomers used the Wide Field Camera 3 of Hubble to observe UGC 12295 and try to analyze the consequences of the huge stellar explosion, so as to better understand the evolution of matter in our universe.

Thanks to the still precise and acute vision of the Hubble telescope it is possible reveal persistent traces of important cosmic energy eventsthus allowing to shed light on the nature of the systems that host them and how they evolve over time.

All that remains is to enjoy the splendid image of UGC 12295 which, as always, is possible view at full resolution visiting the official website of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center which released the shot.

About Hubble here are some curiosities and successes of the telescope with glasses.

Image credits: ESA/Hubble and NASA, A. Filippenko, J. Lyman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

