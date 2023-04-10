Cassiopeia A is one of the youngest known supernova remnants in the universe and one of the objects of extensive study by astronomers. Hubble took an image of Cassiopeia A in 2004, but it didn’t seem that busy, and a new image sent back by Webb adds a lot of detail to Cassiopeia A.

When a star runs out of fuel and collapses under its own gravity, causing a bright explosion called a supernova, this is the case in Cassiopeia A (Cas A), about 11,000 light-years from Earth. From Earth’s perspective, the star just went through a supernova explosion 340 years ago, leaving a relatively young supernova remnant about 10 light-years across.

According to Purdue University researchers, we can use the relic to perform an “autopsy” to figure out what type of star was there and how the star exploded. Previously, the Hubble Space Telescope had taken ultraviolet images of Nova Cassiopeia A in 2004, but compared with them, the latest mid-infrared image returned by the Webb Space Telescope has more brilliant and detailed colors, and it also highlights the more vivid colors than the old photos. Much detail.

NASA pointed out that the top and left of the remnant bubble are orange and red due to warm dust, which means that the material ejected by the star is colliding with the surrounding interstellar gas and dust; the outer edge shows mottled bright pink filaments, dotted with clumps and knots, Represents the star’s own material mixed with various heavy elements such as oxygen, argon, neon, and dust to emit light (the star material can also be regarded as darker filaments near the interior of the cavity).

As for the tendril of green material near the center of the image, a surprising Webb discovery, the researchers say its shape and complexity are unexpected and incomprehensible. More infrared images in the future will allow astronomers to better understand the complex structure, just like picking up binoculars to distinguish the colors and patterns on the wings of birds.

(First image source: NASA)