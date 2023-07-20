Huge CO2 emissions along the supply chains for children’s bikes

The children’s and youth bicycle manufacturer woom, headquartered in Klosterneuburg, has published its sustainability report for the 2022 financial year. The company, which had sales of more than EUR 100 million in 2022, has managed to reduce internal greenhouse gas emissions (so-called scope 1 and 2) by 16% compared to the base year 2020. But in view of the Scope 3 emissions, these are just a drop in the ocean.

Because the purchased goods and services (especially aluminum for the bicycles, but also steel or rubber) as well as logistics and transport cause many times more CO2 than the exhaust gases and the electricity that is purchased in the core business. While a total of 112 tonnes of CO₂ equivalents (tCO2eq) were caused in Scope 1 and Scope 2 (more on this below), in Scope 3 it is 40,665 tonnes. With a total of 40,777 CO2 tons in 2022, woom is of course also significantly smaller in terms of CO2 than large industrial players.

Means: Scope 3 emissions make up more than 99 percent of the total emissions caused by woom products worldwide. If woom had to pay the CO2 tax in Austria (currently 32.50 euros per tonne) for all these emissions, it would cost more than 1.3 million euros.

Here are the relevant graphs from the report:

© woom bikes

© woom bikes

Aluminum and transport cause a lot of CO2

About 64% of the CO2 emissions are caused by aluminum, about 18 percent by the transport of the bicycles. These are manufactured in Poland (40%), Bangladesh (31%), Cambodia (22%) and Vietnam (7%) and then shipped to the important sales markets of Germany, Austria and the USA. This new transparency in the total CO2 emissions caused by companies is becoming increasingly important. woom bikes is one of the few companies that now reports the Scope 3 emissions, which are otherwise heavily hidden in the supply chain. For differentiation:

Scope 1 includes:

Direct Emissions from Company Facilities and Vehicles Stationary Combustion: Combustion of fuels used to heat offices and warehouses in Austria and the United States Mobile Combustion: Combustion of fuels from leased vehicles

Scope 2 includes:

Indirect emissions from purchased energy for company facilities Purchased electricity for plants and warehouses in Austria and the United States

Scope 3 includes:

Indirect emissions from the value chain Emissions generated during the production of bicycles, accessories and packaging Transport and distribution of the products to warehouses and customers Business trips Employee commutes

The company is therefore aware of the indirect CO2 emissions through the supply and value chain and is also willing to act. The target is to reduce internal greenhouse gas emissions by 42% compared to the base year 2020 in the area of ​​Scope 1 and Scope 2 (all direct emissions in the company and all indirect emissions from energy suppliers) by 2030. In the Scope 3 area, which accounts for 99 percent of emissions, there are no specific targets. Only the “measurement and reduction of emissions along the upstream and downstream supply chains is targeted.

Environmentally friendly mobility?

“It is our declared goal to build high-quality, durable bikes that inspire children to cycle and to be active and environmentally friendly mobility,” says woom CEO Paul Fattinger in a statement. “In addition, we look closely at every aspect of our business and consider how we can make it as sustainable as possible.”

The identification of indirect Scope 3 emissions along the supply chain will be extremely important for European companies in the future. Because the EU directive on corporate due diligence (CSDDD, often simply EU supply chain law) aims to do just that: Obligations for larger companies to report the CO2 emissions indirectly caused by their products and services. This makes it difficult, if not impossible, for many people to take up the cause of climate neutrality.

EU supply chain law: balance between corporate interests and protective measures