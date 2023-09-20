Huge leak reveals new console & controller

Microsoft’s future plans for Xbox have come to light. You can find out what information the XXL leak has in store for us in this article.

The tech giant certainly imagined it differently. Internal documents that were originally intended only for the eyes of the US authority FRC are floating around the Internet. Some really explosive information can be gleaned from these documents. Among other things, about planned consoles, controllers and games.

The upcoming consoles

New versions of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are expected to be announced in summer 2024. The release of both consoles is planned for the end of 2024. In addition to a slightly revised design, they should also score points with larger storage capacity, more modern connection options and faster Wi-Fi. In addition, lower power consumption in standby mode is planned.

According to the documents, the next generation of Xbox will be released in 2028. The flagship is a strong cloud connection. Apparently the next-gen Xbox will be a kind of hybrid console that relies on additional computing power from the cloud. The console itself will draw its power from a graphics unit based on the RDNA 5 architecture. The choice of CPU had not yet been made at the time of documentation.

New controller

A new controller should be available to buy a few months before the new editions of the Xbox Series X|S. It has the code name “Sebile” and should not differ visually from the current version. However, better sensors and more modern radio standards are planned. The documents also contain an image of a possible “mobile controller,” a “one-handed controller,” and a gaming keyboard and mouse that Microsoft apparently plans to build itself.

A look at some games

As if that wasn’t enough, a few of the upcoming Xbox games have also been made public. In addition to some less surprising titles such as The Elder Scrolls 6, games that have not yet been officially announced are also mentioned. For example, new parts of Dishonored and Ghostwire Tokyo, as well as new editions of Oblivion and Fallout 3. It should be noted that the documents come from spring 2022. It’s quite possible that Microsoft’s plans have already changed in one area or another.

