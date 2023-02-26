Recently, the foreign Youtube channel “Evan and Katelyn” DIYed a notebook that claims to have the world‘s largest screen, and then let’s see how big it is.

This Notebook uses a Samsung M70B display with a size of 43″, and the weight of the whole machine has reached a full 45KG. The largest consumer-grade Notebook on the market is only 21″, which is twice as large.

The hardware part of the Notebook is composed of an Intel NUC host, and it is equipped with two 150W batteries (each with a capacity of 167Wh). It also provides a large-sized backlit keyboard and RGB lighting effects around the body.

As for the body, it is composed of an oversized wooden shell, coupled with a metal bracket structure and a strong hinge to connect the giant screen. And this Notebook can work normally after a round of tuning, and it can also play games such as “Eirden’s Ring”.