Project Skyblivion, the project that brought The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to Skyrim, according to a new videoat the latest’ will be released in 2025. It’s a tall order, not least because it’s being done by volunteers.

The team at Skyblivion is hoping the latest promotional video for the game will attract more volunteers, which could even bring up the release date. Currently, the project is at a point where developers can easily announce a 2025 date.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OAVFugWtow/

The project should not be confused with Skywind, which brought Morrowind to Skyrim, and Moroblivion, which ported the Third Elder Scrolls title to the Fourth Elder Scrolls.

There were a lot of nods to Oblivion in previous Skyrim mods, but porting the entire game over to the fifth Elder Scrolls game was quite the task.

Even with a potential 2025 release date, we’ll still likely see Skyblivion long before we get our hands on The Elder Scrolls VI.