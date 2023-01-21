Home Technology Huge skyrim mod Skylight gets release date – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Technology

Huge skyrim mod Skylight gets release date – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

by admin
Huge skyrim mod Skylight gets release date – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Project Skyblivion, the project that brought The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to Skyrim, according to a new videoat the latest’ will be released in 2025. It’s a tall order, not least because it’s being done by volunteers.

The team at Skyblivion is hoping the latest promotional video for the game will attract more volunteers, which could even bring up the release date. Currently, the project is at a point where developers can easily announce a 2025 date.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OAVFugWtow/

The project should not be confused with Skywind, which brought Morrowind to Skyrim, and Moroblivion, which ported the Third Elder Scrolls title to the Fourth Elder Scrolls.

There were a lot of nods to Oblivion in previous Skyrim mods, but porting the entire game over to the fifth Elder Scrolls game was quite the task.

Even with a potential 2025 release date, we’ll still likely see Skyblivion long before we get our hands on The Elder Scrolls VI.

See also  The first RTX 4090's PCIe 12+4 Pin (12VHPWR) connector burned and melted the wire

You may also like

Intel XEON CPU rumors: Sierra Forest targets 334+...

The new mobility ecosystem comes to life

Destiny 2 Year 5: The Good, the Bad...

Waving the flame through the fog side-scrolling action...

Monster Hunter Rise Gets PlayStation And Xbox Launch...

Marvel will be killed in September – Hong...

ChatGPT has become a big threat Google will...

Freedom, responsibility, curiosity: this is how Reed Hastings...

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G

Money and Friendship: The Story of the Iconic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy