Huge software update for Galaxy S23 phones is coming

Samsung wants to start with the big software update for the Galaxy S23 smartphones soon. (Image source: GIGA)

Samsung will not only be introducing new Galaxy devices soon, but will also be launching a huge software update for the Galaxy S23 smartphones beforehand. At least interested testers will be able to try out the new software in advance.

Samsung tested Android 14 from July 2023

At the end of July, Samsung will present new smartphones, tablets and smartwatches that will still run Android 13 and One UI 5.x. Samsung should start beta testing Android 14 and One UI 6.0 before that. According to SamMobile, exclusive information is available, according to which Samsung will start the beta test in the third week of July. So things could start as early as July 17, 2023.

That would be significantly earlier than last year with the Galaxy S22 and Android 13. Back then it started on August 5, 2022. The final version for the Galaxy S22 smartphones was released at the end of October 2022. So if Samsung needs the same amount of time to test Android 14 and One UI 6.0, then it might final software update will be available at the beginning of October. This means that Samsung could improve a bit compared to before and get closer to Google and the Pixel phones.

If you own a Samsung phone, you should change these settings:

These Samsung devices are powered

Samsung now offers a five-year update guarantee. But this only applies to smartphones that from the Galaxy S21 have come onto the market. Newer smartphones receive four new Android versions and five years of security updates. You can find a complete list here.

But there are also many Samsung devices that no longer receive updates. These include legendary models such as the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Although the smartphones are still good, they are being phased out. At least that applies to an update to Android 14. Fortunately, Samsung continues to provide the cell phones with security updates, although these should be distributed much less frequently. Samsung has probably secretly improved this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

