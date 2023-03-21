Earlier this year, Hugh Jackman revealed that it would take him at least six months to get back into shape to play Wolverine again, and he appears to be giving it his all. Because in a new update on his training and diet, the actor commented that he’s currently following a strict diet of 8,000 calories a day to put on weight and get stronger than ever. In a post on his own Instagram, he wrote:

Proven lot. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for showing me staying healthy and eating properly while…becoming. Wolverine. Say it again.

Grass-fed brisket, noodles, chickpea burger, sweet potato, herbed salmon with sauce. Yep, the man didn’t hold back, and judging by the pictures, it’s well over 8000 calories. Impressive for a 54-year-old man.

Are you looking forward to “Deadpool 3”?