Human Activities Turning Freshwater Fish Into a Worldwide Megaregion: Study

Study finds human movement transformed habitats for freshwater fish

A recent study reveals that freshwater fish have lived for millions of years without intermixing with those of other continents until human movement transformed their habitats and created a large, intercontinental region. This transformation, which accelerated in the middle of the 20th century, provides additional proof of the entry into the Anthropocene, a new geological epoch characterized by the impact of human activities on Earth.

Until recently, freshwater fish biodiversity evolved in areas separated by natural barriers such as seas, mountains, or climatic zones. This confinement seemed immutable for freshwater fish, unable to disperse across the oceans and unique to each continent.

However, human activity changed this historical pattern. The first species exchanges occurred in the 19th century between North America, Europe, and Australia, notably for health purposes and economic development of aquaculture.

A recent study found that species were displaced from their natural regions, with some becoming invasive and causing negative effects on native species and the spread of diseases.

Researchers noted that continents such as North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania have merged into a single large region, with a common species composition as a result of commercial exchanges between them.

The study provides a “cartographic demonstration” of the Anthropocene, marking significant changes in the Earth’s geological era due to human activity. The exponential explosion in international trade of freshwater fish since the mid-20th century highlights the urgent need to understand and address the ecological implications of these changes.

This transformation not only impacts the current biodiversity but is likely to create new lines that will alter the evolutionary trajectory of freshwater fish for future generations, offering evidence of the passage to the Anthropocene.