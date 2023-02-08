Yesterday morning I was in a hall of the Chamber of Deputies to moderate an event. I was sitting next to the president of Telefono Azzurro, Ernesto Caffo, and when one of the speakers mentioned the fact that for years now when we want to know something we ask the Internet, i.e. Google, I felt like trying the new artificial intelligence live GPT chat asking her what she thinks about Telefono Azzurro.

Those who leave children alone with a smartphone by Riccarlo Luna

07 February 2023



A few seconds passed and the answer was composed on the mobile screen. “Telefono Azzurro is an organization that carries out important work in the fight against violence and abuse of minors”, began the text. So far so normal, nothing different from what millions of people are experiencing all over the world. The problem emerged in the last sentence of the text: “I fully support the work of Telefono Azzurro…”. How, “I support”? who exactly claims this? A computer? A server? An algorithm? The programmer who wrote it? How does a machine claim to hold anything? I was reminded of the controversy that arose a few months ago when a Google researcher who was working on an alternative artificial intelligence called LaMBDA caused a sensation because he said that by talking to it he had convinced himself that it was “sentient”, that is, that it had a conscience, one soul.





That its algorithms didn’t just compose the best possible answers based on the rules with which they were set up, but that artificial intelligence thought, had values ​​and emotions just like us. It seems to me a colossal misunderstanding not unlike the fact that we have always built robots in our image and likeness as if they had something human. Even artificial intelligence is designed to mimic the way we think and express ourselves. And when we talk to Siri and Alexa we do it as if we were talking to a person. But they are not people. They have no conscience. They can’t support Telefono Azzurro or anything else. As artificial intelligence advances ever faster, as it becomes ever more amazing, we should never forget what it really is. And what are we.