Human-centered IT assistance, satisfaction and productivity

A Lenovo survey shows that human-centered IT support can improve both employee satisfaction and productivity. Nine out of ten employees say AI helps them stay productive. While eight out of ten prefer a mix of AI and human interaction.

A human-centered IT assistance

These are the data that emerged from a global study by Lenovo. It also reveals that the majority of the 12,000 employees surveyed feel most productive when they are resolution of IT problems at work is fast. For 74%, even the lack of assistance from IT reduced their motivation at work. The study therefore shows how essential it is to have an efficient IT assistance system to support workers who carry out their profession in hybrid mode.

The support of artificial intelligence

According to respondents, one of the benefits of AI-supported IT support is that it helps resolve problems with minimal disruption. Because AI can automatically identify and resolve IT support issues. It can also provide 24/7 assistance, even during holidays or vacation periods.

Increasingly hybrid workplaces

John Stamer, Vice President e General Manager, Global Product Services di Lenovo Workplaces have transformed and IT support has failed to keep up with the hybrid office. With the growing adoption of cloud services, digital intelligence and the metaverse, organizations’ IT departments will become increasingly complex. Hence, effective IT assistance will prove to be increasingly relevant to improving employee experience and morale,” she said.

The features of Lenovo Premier Support Plus

Lenovo Premier Support Plus offers essential services for the needs that have emerged as the hybrid office becomes more widespread. As well as for the digital transformation of companies. Combining the best of both worlds: AI support for intelligent and preventive care. And while providing real human assistance where needed, for a complete and effective IT support experience. As required by employees.

More satisfaction and productivity with human-centered IT assistance

The solution represents IT support service plus completelyor on the market and the answer for companies that need to be ready for the future. Offering the right solution to improve employee experience and satisfaction. According to the study, 62% of respondents are satisfied with how their company supports employees in the hybrid office. However, a significant 38% are neutral or dissatisfied on this point.

Protection and assistance

Designed with the key challenges facing businesses and end users in mind Premier Support Plus delivers the most comprehensive support and security service for IT:

Predictive analytics based on artificial intelligence allow proactive and preventive problem detection and the identification and resolution of potential IT anomalies.

based on artificial intelligence allow proactive and preventive problem detection and the identification and resolution of potential IT anomalies. The protection against accidental damage offers coverage that goes beyond the traditional system warranty. Protecting devices from accidental drops, spills and bumps.

against accidental damage offers coverage that goes beyond the traditional system warranty. Protecting devices from accidental drops, spills and bumps. Il servizio Keep Your Drive retains users’ hard drives and gives the customer full ownership of their data.

retains users’ hard drives and gives the customer full ownership of their data. Sealed Battery extends battery support up to three years. Assigned Lenovo-certified technicians to ensure effective and efficient battery replacement when needed.

extends battery support up to three years. Assigned Lenovo-certified technicians to ensure effective and efficient battery replacement when needed. L’International Services Entitlement supports multinational companies by guaranteeing Accidental Damage Protection, Keep Your Drive and Sealed Battery services anywhere in the world.

The importance of productivity

Given the importance of employee productivity and experience, Premier Support Plus also offers businesses a Services Engagement Manager dedicated. Able to provide proactive reporting and tracking of assets.

John Stamer, Vice President e General Manager, Global Product Services di Lenovo

CIOs are tasked with driving business transformation as fast as possible. While IT departments must be able to assist employees on a daily basis. So, in addition to being an increasingly trusted partner in intelligent transformation, we’re also focused on delivering practical innovations.

Focus on human-centered IT support

Lenovo’s mission is to provide organizations with sustainable, practical technologies to drive innovation and be future-ready. Recently, Lenovo has launched a number of PC solutions, including the new ThinkPad, ThinkCentre and IdeaPad devices. So as to facilitate users in hybrid working mode.